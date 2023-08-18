Persistent cough: symptoms and treatment

Have you ever had a persistent cough that keeps you up all night or bothers you during the day?

It is normal that in this season and especially with temperature changes and environmental pollution, it can present itself repeatedly.

In every season, most people deal with a cough caused by a cold at least once, especially at this time when we are facing sudden climate change, extreme heat, rain and even the presence of Saharan dust.

Air pollution from cars, buses, factories, mines, power plants, buildings, dust and smoke can make breathing difficult and can also cause an annoying cough, which is nothing more than a response to keeping the throat and mouth clear Is. respiratory tract.

Although it can be annoying, coughing helps the body recover or protect itself.

It can be acute or chronic. Acute cough begins suddenly and usually lasts no more than 2 or 3 weeks. When it is already chronic, the reasons may be different. These may be due to:

Allergies.

Asthma.

Long-term obstruction in the lungs.

gastroesophageal reflux.

respiratory tract infection

There are various cough remedies available in the market. Whether it’s syrups, anti-inflammatory drugs, and even the use of zinc. However, studies indicate that these drugs have not been proven to work 100 percent in alleviating the condition.

Drinking enough water to stay hydrated can help clear up the thick mucus that’s causing your cough.

People should see their doctor if they get frequent colds, or if they cough for several weeks after getting a cold.