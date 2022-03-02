Persistent COVID consultations begin their journey

The health centers will be the ones who refer patients to their reference hospital

Castilla-La Mancha is putting Persistent COVID consultations into operation in all Sescam hospitals, a new health service that will care for patients who have overcome the virus and require health care related to the disease itself.

Internal Medicine will coordinate these consultations, which Health announces for all Sescam hospitals

Patients will be referred from health centers, complying with the premises indicated in the recommendations prepared by scientific societies.

In this way, the Internal Medicine Services will be in charge of promoting this new tool for surveillance, therapeutic approach and follow-up.

Until now, there were already six post-covid consultations for specialties such as Neurology, Pulmonology, Internal Medicine, Mental Health, Rehabilitation and Geriatrics, fundamentally.

symptomatology

After two years of the pandemic, experts have categorized the complex catalog of consequences that affect the thousands of people who have overcome the disease into more than a dozen.

Among the most common are fatigue, neurological and neuro-cognitive symptoms, pulmonary involvement and mental health.

Monitoring these health problems in patients and achieving a better quality of life are two of the objectives for the implementation of these consultations in which work between services of the different levels of care is essential.

newspaper library

Persistent COVID, the condemnation of health personnel