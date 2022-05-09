Persistent covid or long covid in children worries the medical community – Prensa Libre

There is talk of long-covid, prolonged covid or long covid, the term has not been fully defined, however, it is real. If 12 weeks go by and the infection persists, you fit into this picture. But if after the established time of the symptoms, these are reactivated, then we speak of post covid. The definitions surrounding the coronavirus and its effects are still under discussion by the medical community.

In two years of pandemic, the medical community continues to know how covid-19 affects the human body. Although at the beginning it was believed that the risk in children was minimal, over the months it has been seen that the child population can also have serious manifestations of the disease and the symptoms transcend time.

What is undeniable is that children, like adults, can have long-term signs of the disease, according to Dr. Ricardo Menéndez, head of the Pediatric Emergency Department at Roosevelt Hospital.

More than 4,000 children diagnosed with covid-19 have been treated at the health center in the two years of the pandemic, of which around 1,700 have been hospitalized. Although at the beginning of the health emergency certain complications of the disease were attributed to underlying conditions -chronic diseases-, doctors have observed that in reality these are triggered by covid-19.

There is a general figure that three out of 10 children may have prolonged covid. In Roosevelt pediatrics, according to Menéndez, the proportion has been one in 10.

The symptoms can be various, and like adults, the pediatric patient can have fatigue, muscle pain, anxiety, spasms, manifest depression, among other complications.

At the beginning of the pandemic, children were talking about Kawasaki disease and multisystem inflammatory syndrome -which leads to severe inflammation of some organs and tissues, such as the heart, blood vessels, lungs, kidneys, damage to the digestive system and brain, skin or eye problems-, like the serious conditions that could occur in minors, however, the manifestations are diverse, and can affect any organ.

“The virus is giving surprises, beyond the symptoms of covid,” says Menéndez, and when they remain active after the usual 10 days of illness, and persist for more than 12 weeks, we can already speak of prolonged covid-19 .

3 thousand 320 monthly average of positive cases of covid-19 in children under 11 years of age, this year.

The diagnosis may be through a PCR test, as was the case of a patient who had a positive result for covid-19 for several months, the virus was still active in his body, recalls the pediatrician. Another way to identify it is with antibody tests -immunological memory that the disease left in the patient-, in addition to other laboratory tests.

“Children can be asymptomatic and have prolonged covid. In fact, many of the patients we have had with Kawasaki and multisystem inflammatory syndrome never knew they were infected with covid. It was surprising to see that they had positive antibodies and had heart disease,” says the head of pediatrics at Roosevelt Hospital.

The repercussions of prolonged covid in children, says Menéndez, are worrying, because it can radically change the patient’s life by affecting organs such as the heart or causing brain damage.

“We are beginning to see a lot of morbidity associated with covid-19, which is not necessarily being in the intensive care unit, having an oxygen requirement, but rather long-term signs. The long covid brings many implications in various aspects of people’s health ”, mentions the pediatrician and infectologist Alicia Chang, president of the Guatemalan Association of Infectious Diseases.

The studies and the literature that has emerged on the virus reveal that there are manifestations that remain chronic, that is, the health systems of different countries, and Guatemala is no exception, have implemented clinics to treat post-covid symptoms , because there are sequels to attend to, and it must be a comprehensive approach.

The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) pointed out to Free Press that collaborates with the countries in developing guidelines to care for these patients.

You have to vaccinate

Enrique Pérez, incident manager for covid-19 and head of information on health emergencies and risk assessment at PAHO, indicated that persistent symptoms in adults have been seen since the appearance of the disease and more and more is being documented on the subject. However, information on what is happening in the pediatric population is lacking. Although the effects are there.

The presence of new variants can be a risk for more people to have a prolonged covid picture, more so, if they have not completed the vaccination schedule.

“We know that the omicron variant, which seems more infectious, has led to a higher proportion of children becoming infected with the virus, although post-Covid only affects a relatively small proportion, the figures are still considerable,” says Pérez.

At this point, Menéndez says that, from the Christmas holidays until the end of March of this year, a rebound in positive cases of covid-19 in children was observed at Roosevelt Hospital. The 20 beds that they had enabled in pediatrics were full with seriously ill patients. For this period, the National Health Laboratory reported that omicron was the predominant variant in the country.

The PAHO expert indicated that pediatric post-covid is more frequent in older children, in women, and in patients with allergic problems or other chronic diseases. Although the recovery time is short, some suffer from persistent illnesses, disabilities and this can cause long absences from school.

21.92 percent of the child population (6 and 11 years) to be vaccinated has received the first dose.

“Studies in adults suggest that vaccination against covid-19 is associated with a lower risk of developing post-covid symptoms,” Pérez said.

But if in adults the inoculation has had a positive effect, in children it is not ruled out that it is also a long-term benefit.

“The key to stopping the epidemic is universal vaccination, with high coverage,” is Menéndez’s opinion. If children are not inoculated, the risk is a new uptick in cases, and that a percentage will get complicated and may have prolonged covid, mainly if they are minors with underlying diseases.

It should be remembered that in Guatemala the vaccination of the population between 6 and 11 years old barely covered 21.9 percent with one dose, vaccines are needed to complete schemes -two doses- for this group, in addition to biological to reach 1 million 719 thousand 767 infants. So far, Moderna’s drug has been used to immunize children.