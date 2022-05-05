Person of interest in finding the torso of a woman in Aguadilla left Puerto Rico

The Police Bureau confirmed today, Thursday, that the person of interest in the death of a woman whose torso was found in Aguadilla left Puerto Rico on a flight.

“It is confirmed that he left the country,” commented the lieutenant colonel Robert RiveraAssistant Commissioner of Criminal Investigations of the Police. “It was practically gone once the torso appeared. We were able to confirm that when we were working on the situation, he was already dealing with it… ”, he said in a radio interview (WKAQ – 580 AM).

The authorities hope to corroborate today the fate of the man, identified as Daunta Head, native of Chicago, Illinois. Rivera reported that he took a connecting flight.

Several federal agencies assist local authorities in the search for the 53-year-old man, who arrived in Puerto Rico three months ago, including the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Transportation Security Administration (TSA).

The victim is a 43-year-old Puerto Rican, police confirmed. At the moment, his identity is unknown.

On Tuesday, the administration of the Casa del Peregrino – a non-profit institution for the homeless – found the woman’s torso, inside a suitcase, when they entered to verify if the resident was inside the apartment. .

A day later, the police reported that found other parts of the woman’s body, inside several bags in a vacant lot located between two buildings in front of the Aguadilla Postal Service Office.

Head has black skin, brown eyes, black hair, is 5 feet 11 inches tall, and weighs an estimated 225 pounds. The last time anyone saw him, the man was wearing long blue jeans and a short-sleeved white t-shirt with letters that said “No problem.”

If you have seen him or have details that may lead to his whereabouts, you can confidentially call the Police at (787) 343-2020 or (787) 891-3800.