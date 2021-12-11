Persona 3 Portable Remaster in development? It could be multiplatform – Multiplayer.it

Tech

Persona 3 Portable Remaster in development? It could be multiplatform

Persona 3 Portable Remaster may be in the works, with an exit multiplatform, by Atlus and Sega, according to theZippo insider, which has shown in the past a certain reliability including also the anticipation on Persona 4 Arena Ultimax.

On his blog, after having posted a series of “W”, probably to prove to everyone that he was right about the anticipation regarding Persona 4 Arena Ultimax, Zippo concluded the intervention by writing only “Oh, and Persona 3 Portable will get a remaster , multi-platform “.

Persona 3 Portable, the protagonists

At this point we can take the issue into consideration, given the confirmation of the previous anticipation, albeit still as an unverified rumor.

Considering that Atlus has been carrying out various initiatives for months on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the Persona series, it is likely that there may be other releases in the near future, referring to the history of this franchise. Shin Megami Tensei: Persona 3 Portable, for its part, is already a renewed edition of the original third chapter, originally released on PS2 and then converted for PSP into an extended and enriched edition and this would be the starting point of the new remaster.

The idea, therefore, is that Persona 3 Portable Remaster can arrive in the future on PlayStation, Xbox, PC and Nintendo Switch, following a new trend that Sega and Atlus obviously intend to maintain even for a series like Persona, historically linked to single platforms.

