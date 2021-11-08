Tech

Persona 5 Royal on offer on Amazon for Early Black Friday 2021, with a 42% discount – Nerd4.life

On the occasion of the beginning of the Early Black Friday 2021, on Amazon you can find an offer on Persona 5 Royal. The game – with Italian subtitles – is discounted at -25 €, or 42%.

The price typical for Persona 5 Royal on Amazon is 45 euros, up to a maximum of 55 euros. An offer identical to today’s was proposed last September. If you missed this opportunity, we suggest you do not miss this incredible game, in its expanded version complete with Italian subtitles. We specify that the product is sold and shipped by Amazon.

Persona 5 Royal is the definitive version of the Atlus JRPG. In addition to all the content of the base game, Royal includes an additional semester and an additional character, for many hours of extra play. As already mentioned, one of the most relevant innovations of this version is the presence of Italian subtitles that make the game experience much lighter for those not accustomed to the Albion language.

