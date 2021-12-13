Persona 5 Royal will not arrive on other platforms, even without exclusive contracts, for an insider – Nerd4.life

According to Pan Hime, who has become known in the world as a data miner, Persona 5 Royal it will not arrive on of the platforms different from PS4, at least not in the short term, despite the lack of exclusive agreements with Sony. To tell him it seems that it was a person aware of the facts regarding Sega and Atlus, who however did not explain the reasons for the reluctance of the developer and publisher to create a port of the famous Japanese role-playing game.

After the launch of Persona 4: Golden and Persona 5 Strikers also on PC, many thought that the next port to be announced by Atlus would be Persona 5 Royal (the revised, corrected and expanded version of Persona 5). It had been talked about at The Game Awards 2021, but nothing was done about it.

The Japanese house has instead made the strange choice of resurrecting the fighting game Persona 4 Arena Ultimax, which will be released in March 2022. Developed by Arc System Works, it is certainly an excellent title, but it was certainly not the most awaited among those of the very rich catalog of Atlus.

In short, to play Persona 5 Royal on PC or other platforms you have to wait a little longer. Who knows how long. Meanwhile, we can play it on PS4 and in backward compatibility on PS5.