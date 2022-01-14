Tech

Persona 6 exclusive PS5, Persona 4 Golden on PlayStation and Switch: new rumor

In addition to having provided Metroid Prime Remaster and a new Fire Emblem arriving in 2022 on the Nintendo Switch, the unleashed Nate the Nate also shares possible previews on the popular Persona JRPG series.

In his latest video posted on YouTube, the insider claimed that Person 6, not yet officially unveiled by Atlus, will be announced as PlayStation 5 exclusive. If the rumors provided by Nate the Nate were to prove to be correct, we would therefore be talking about a totally new next-gen chapter of the franchise. The expected reveal could come on the occasion of the celebrations of the Persona Anniversay, the event scheduled for March 17 this year.

Atlus has already anticipated that in 2022 it will publish a very important game for the Japanese company, with the main suspects responding to the names of Project Re Fantasy and the same Persona 6. To find out what it will be, we just have to wait for the next announcements of study.

In addition to this, Nate the Nate suggests the arrival of Persona 4 Golden on PS5, PS4 and Nintendo Switch. The enriched version of the JRPG originally arrived on PlayStation Vita in 2012 and on Windows PC in 2020. As always, we invite you to take the above with due caution, waiting for Atlus to reveal the future of the Persona series.

