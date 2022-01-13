Persona 6 on PS5 exclusively for an insider, Persona 4 Golden on Nintendo Switch – Nerd4.life

Person 6 it would be in development at Atlus in exclusive to PS5, while Persona 4 Golden should return in 2022 on Nintendo Switch and PlayStation, this is what the well-known insider reported along with various other absolutely unconfirmed information for the moment.

The source in question is “Nate the Hate”, a character who in the past has correctly reported some advances and who therefore tends to be taken into consideration in the context of rumors, although it is just rumors and speculations. In a recent video of his, the insider indulged in a rush of predictions which, according to him, would be corroborated by information received from people close to the various issues.

Among these there is precisely a Persona 6 exclusively on PS5, therefore obviously developed as a next gen game. This would confirm Atlus’ historical tendency to bring its series to Sony platforms, although the Japanese team’s willingness to neglect continues to be strange. Nintendo Switch, this being by far the dominant platform at home.

In any case, we have seen in the past how the standard market logics rarely apply to Atlus, which often tends to do a little bit of its own way, especially as regards its most famous series. Before Persona 6, however, there would be room for a return of Persona 4 Golden, we do not know in what form (expanded edition, reworked in some way or what else), finally on the Nintendo Switch in addition to the PlayStation platforms, scheduled for 2022.

Recently references have emerged to a big game coming out in 2022 by Atlus, which had made us think of Persona 6, even if the times could be a bit tight for the arrival of a game of this caliber already this’ year.