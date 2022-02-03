Personal exhibition of contemporary art _ Eva Krajnovic :: Reporting in Milan

🔜 Spazio Ruggine Home Gallery presents: Personal art exhibition by the artist Eva Krajnovic 👉 Opening Thursday 17/02 from 18.00 to 21.00 👉 Exhibition opening 18-19-20 / 02 from 15.00 to 19.00 👉 Spazio Ruggine Via Cenisio 62 Milan . 🔴Green Pass “enhanced” mandatory. «There has never been a precise moment where I gave shape to my works, it has been an evolution year after year up to where I am today, the new starting point. The exhibition represents a wave that, like my life, between travels, places, moments, colors and emotions I try to revive not only with painting but by giving the paintings shape outside the canvas. Gold represents my positivity, a constant in my life. The iron wire lines tell the continuity of the shapes and the strength of the moments. Unique. I hope that even a small piece of my wave will be able to reach the public »Eva BIO Eva Krajnovic, 33, Croatian by origin, grew up in Verona and has lived in Milan for about 10 years. Professional manager in the branch of marketing in the cosmetic sector. She has always been passionate about creativity and the beauty of things, of life, in every form. “Art is my way of expressing myself, of representing my emotions to try to make them live, even if only a little bit to others through my works.”

























