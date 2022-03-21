Personal Income Tax: Treasury includes a specific box for cryptocurrencies in the income statement | Economy

Starting next April 6 and until June 30, around 20 million taxpayers will have their annual appointment with the Treasury to present their draft Personal Income Tax (IRPF) and Income Tax returns. Heritage (IP). On Friday, the Official State Gazette (BOE) published the order by which the declaration models are approved, as well as the procedure for the presentation by exclusively electronic or telephone means.

However, and despite the fact that the determination of the quotas of both taxes are based on the income generated in 2021 and therefore that can no longer be modified, the order of the Ministry of Finance comes to affect those aspects that the taxpayer can more complicated or new to the popular D-100 or D-714 models.

In fact, as stated in the explanation of reasons for the published rule, all the modifications seek to improve taxpayer assistance and limit, as far as possible, the requirements for taxpayers in order to achieve a more efficient tax administration.

box for cryptocurrencies. The main novelty of the income statement model is that this year it introduces a section that serves to identify the balances of virtual currencies and that until now had to be included in the generic section of other goods and rights of economic content. The strong increase in activity that this asset is having in the form of cryptocurrencies has been decisive for the Tax Agency to decide to modify the declaration model, providing the declarant with its location in the declaration document of these virtual currencies, not physical ones, and that They owe their name to the fact that they use cryptography as a means of control.

Rehabilitation. Within income tax, one of the main novelties in the section on deductions from the full tax is in the bonuses for works to improve the energy efficiency of housing, introduced to promote the part of the Recovery, Transformation and Resilience related to the urban agenda and accelerating the modernization of the residential stock, one of the objectives set by the European Commission to promote green and sustainable transformation.

The deductions range between 20% and 60% of the amounts paid for the works carried out, with different maximum bases per dwelling and type of intervention. Broadly speaking, there is a 20% deduction for those who, by carrying out certain works, reduce at least 7% of the demand for heating and cooling of the home, with a maximum base of 5,000 euros.

Another bonus of 40% is contemplated for owners who reduce their consumption of non-renewable primary energy by up to 30%, accredited through the energy efficiency certificate. In this case the limit is 7,500 euros.

Finally, another of up to 60% is allowed for entire buildings applicable to amounts paid by individuals who own a home, subject to a reduction in the consumption of non-renewable primary energy, referred to energy certification, of at least 30%, or, to the improvement of the energy rating of the building to obtain an energy class «A» or «B», on the same rating scale. In this case, the limit is set at 5,000 euros per year, with a maximum of 15,000 euros over four years.

Rental. The model of the income statement also includes a box so that “lessors other than large holders”, that is, those who own a maximum of 10 properties or less than 1,500 square meters built, can record as a deductible expense. the rent reduction that they would have voluntarily applied to their rented premises as a result of the Covid-19 health crisis.

Subsidies and public aid. Another of the improvements included in the so-called model 100 is the one referring to the declaration of subsidies and public aid that can be attributed by quarters, in the tax period in which they are obtained and in the following three. In successive years, the draft/return processing service will report the amounts pending allocation in the next tax periods.

Distinction in contributions to social security. The document approved by the Treasury distinguishes individual contributions from business contributions attributed by the promoter in the tax periods from 2016 to 2020, pending reduction as of January 1, 2021 in the tax base. The separation is also made with respect to the contributions and contributions corresponding to the 2021 financial year for the application of the new limits established in article 52 of the tax law.

Investment in cinema. Regarding deductions for incentives and incentives for business investment in economic activities, this exercise includes the possibility that taxpayers who carry out an economic activity can apply deductions for investments in Spanish film productions of feature films and short films, as well as for the production of live shows of performing arts and music, either as producers or because they contribute amounts to finance or defray all or part of the production costs.

Heritage. Within the wealth tax, the Treasury extends to all non-residents, whether from European areas or third countries, the right to apply the regulations approved by the autonomous community where the highest value of the assets and rights of which they are located resides. holders and for which the tax is required to be paid.