Personal reasons for Gabriel García to request a change of citizenship

The president of the Puerto Rican Volleyball Federation (FPV), Dr. Cesar Trabancosaid on Wednesday that the reasons that the player Gabriel García has to request a change from his Puerto Rican sports citizenship to the United States are all “personal reasons.”

The federal leader said that The player told him in a telephone conversation that he made the request “for his future and his future.”

“We didn’t go into more detail about his motives because he had already made the decision,” Trabanco said.

Last Friday, March 4, García asked USA Volleyball for a change of citizenship. The US body did its part by signing the document to request the endorsement of the Puerto Rican Volleyball Federation. The local federation will return the document denying the request and with arguments to support its position.

Gabriel García asks for a change of sports citizenship to play internationally for the United States Gabriel Garcia is rewarded with an extension in the Italian league Gabriel García turned Lube’s match in Russia in the Champions League Gabriel García took advantage of an opportunity in the European Champions League

“I am refusing to protect sports citizenship, to protect the volleyball program, of which he is the main player, and to protect him, because I know what is going to happen to him in USA Volleyball,” said Trabanco, referring to to the cases of multiple Puerto Rican players who have decided to play for the United States but have not been able to fulfill their Olympic dream with that team.

Trabanco said that The last word in the process would have the International Volleyball Federation and stated that it will not appeal in case the International grants the change of citizenship to the player.

This process could take several months.

The federative president said that he promised García not to take reprisals against him in case the International maintains the denial of the transfer. Specifically, Trabanco said that he promised the player that the transfer letters that he requests from clubs will be approved by the FPV even when the player has determined that he wants to leave the local Federation.

Trabanco, who is in his third term, recognized that the FPV does not have the resources or the structure to adequately serve players like García, who is not only a prospect for Puerto Rico, but also for club volleyball in Europe. . The sought-after player recently signed a two-year renewal with the defending Italian League champion team.

Trabanco said Garcia did not use as a reason for his request the fact that the Puerto Rican federation cannot offer him as much as other federations, including the United States. But he stressed that within the limitations of the FPV they have always been able to fulfill what was offered.

“I would like to give them the diets that the players of the Federation deserve. But what has been offered has been fulfilled. The team has gone to all the events, without having sponsors and without having the resources”, said Trabanco.

The case of García, the FPV and USA Volleyball has multiple precedents. In the 1980s players like Ricky Amon, Javier Gaspar and Edwin Fernández played for USA Volleyball early in their careers. Later they also played with Puerto Rico.

The recent history of this type of case would seem to favor Puerto Rico.

In 2010, Maurice Torres and Paulina Prieto they changed their American sports citizenship to that of Puerto Rico and currently belong to the national teams.

As recently as 2021, the American Brittany Abercrombie he changed his US citizenship to Puerto Rican and made his national team debut last summer.