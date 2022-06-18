Personalities say goodbye to soprano Ivonne Haza

Santo Domingo, DR.

From 4 in the afternoon this Friday, different personalities from the political and social spheres attended the Funeral Home, in the National District, to present their condolences to the relatives of the soprano Sara María Ivonne Haza del Castillo, mother of the Minister of Industry and Commerce Victor –Itó- Bisonó.

The Vice President of the Republic, Raquel Peña indicated that Ivonne was considered part of her familywhile highlighting that his death leaves a great loss for the country.

held that Ivonne Haza is an example to follow in the world of art and entertainment, where his legacy is a mark in the entire culture of the country.

Similarly, the Minister of Agriculture Limbert Cruz stated that the main legacy of the former director of the National Theater Eduardo Brito is the family that she created.

The First Lady of the Republic, Raquel Arbaje, the Minister of Labor Luis Miguel De Campsdeputy Jorge Villegas, Rafael Paz, lawyer Carlos Salcedo, senator Antonio Marte, among other personalities.

According to Ito Bisonó, Ivonne Haza’s wish after her death was to be cremated. Cremation will take place this Saturday at 5:00 p.m.

About Yvonne Haza

He was born in San Pedro de Macorís on December 25, 1938. He studied at the Santo Domingo Conservatory and debuted in 1958 as a singer in a chamber concert held in the presence of Rafael Leónidas Trujillo. In 1961 he studied at the Santa Cecilia Music Conservatory in Rome.

All the classical repertoires fitted into her prodigious voice, from Beethoven’s “9th Symphony” to Ravel’s “Sherezade”.