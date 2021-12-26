Personality test, find out who you are thanks … to an apple

Anything that can be used in a personality test to profile who we are. And even with the various types of apples it is possible.

In personality tests we can adapt pretty much anything in order to profile who we are. Because everything that surrounds us can be approached to a particular subjective aspect, and therefore capable of describing particular character and behavioral aspects.

This is something that academic experts are well aware of and that they use to try to understand what are the processes that lead to the functioning of the mechanisms underlying thought. A personality test then often takes place very quickly.

In fact, it is sufficient to usually take a look at a proposed image and provide a thought or an opinion which then leads to a specific description. Also in this case the personality test proposed today works following the same dynamic. And in particular it is about making a choice between different types of apples.

Personality test, choose the apple to understand who you are

This is a fruit present at all latitudes and widespread everywhere, in any season. It is also very good for your health, thanks to its many nutritional properties. Its aspects and colors are also strongly different. In this test we have to choose which apple we like best among the red, the green, the golden apple and the two-colored one. The choice given will lead to a certain profile.

Red: an apple that is a symbol of tranquility, honesty and all those qualities that are most common among people, just like this type of people. You are basically ordinary types and always trying to preserve their comfort zone.

Green: it is synonymous with hyperactivity and panache. If you are a cheerful person, you cannot fail to have chosen this apple, which is the litmus test of a joyful character and always tending to optimism in any situation.

Golden: the fruit of reflective people, who empathize with everything and everyone and who have the obvious peculiarity of observing, studying and learning from everything that can arouse interest. One thing that helps make you a better person.

Two-tone: as it is easy to imagine, this is a choice that indicates bivalence, the ability to adapt to different situations. And therefore in return balance and wisdom.