Personalized medicine against breast cancer: what are the new targeted therapies like?

90% of breast cancer cases are curable if detected early (Getty)

The Scientific advances achieved in recent years revolutionized the way of approaching the breast cancer. Today, physicians have the knowledge and Technological tools to capture a detailed image of a tumor, distinguish its particularities and diagram a personalized treatment. This means a “tailor-made suit” for each patient that, together with an approach multi-disciplinarypromotes better results.

“Knowledge about the TUMOUR biology emerged in the last 40 years allow tumors to be classified according to their molecular characteristics. The personalized medicine, allows treatment to be tailored to the molecular bases of a particular tumor. It implies passing from the generality to the peculiarity of each patient individual”, explained Dr. Sabrina Barchuck (MN 126304), member of the Argentine Society of Mastology (SAM).

The specialist highlighted two benefits of these treatments, known worldwide as tailor made: “They increase the efficacy and reduce the exposure and undesirable effects of unnecessary therapies”.

Breast cancer is the tumor More frequently in Argentina and the third deadliest, each year more than 22,000 new cases and provokes 6,000 deaths. The International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC, for its acronym in English) estimates that one in 12 Argentine women will be diagnosed with a tumor of this type throughout their lives.

In women with no history or symptoms, a baseline mammogram is indicated at age 35 and annually starting at age 40 (Getty)

This new scenario does not imply that the surgerythe radiotherapy and the chemotherapy have lost importance, as they continue to be fundamental pillars of treatment. The revolutionary change lies in the fact that, for decades, therapeutic decisions were based solely on prognostic factors such as the agethe Type Y tumor sizeThe number of ganglia compromised and the presence or absence of metastasisbut that scenario was transformed.

“The measurement of the expression of estrogen receptors allowed to identify candidate tumors for hormonal therapies. But experience has shown that two patients with the same tumor characteristics and exposed to the same therapies could have different biological behaviors and clinical outcomes. A treatment that proved to be effective for one case may not be for all”, said Dr. Barchuk.

Breast cancer: why prevention and early detection are essential

Breast cancer is the most frequent tumor in Argentina and the third deadliest, each year more than 22,000 new cases are detected and causes 6,000 deaths (Getty)

The advancement of tumor biology has contributed not only to identifying the best treatment for each patient, but has also made it possible to properly guide the sequence of therapies to be developed. Although many patients show some anxiety because they are operated on after diagnosis, this may not always be the best option: in some cases it is convenient to start with the systemic treatment and then go to the surgery. Similarly, receive chemotherapy is a valid alternative, but not for everyone.

The great achievement of personalized medicine involves treating a patient with the disease with their own biological characteristics: “There are breast cancers that express biomarkers for those of us who have highly effective targeted drugs. We also have genomic platforms to identify tumors that may or may not benefit from chemotherapy treatments. Certain genetic alterations in the patient’s cells may not only identify a predisposition to cancer but also serve as molecular target for specific treatments”, pointed out the specialist, who is a doctor in the Mastology section of the Fernandez Hospital of the City of Buenos Aires.

As treatments have become more sophisticated, strategies to address the disease have also evolved. Today there is a multidisciplinary work -from prevention to diagnosis and treatment- that goes beyond the link between the patient and her oncologist.

World Breast Cancer Day is celebrated every October 19 and this year the goal is to improve access to quality care, including screening, early detection, treatment and palliative care (Getty)

“Multidisciplinary teams or mastology units have been created in different health institutions in which various specialties: mastologists, imaging specialists, oncologists, radiation therapists, plastic surgeons, pathologists, geneticists, psycho-oncologists, nutritionists and kinesiologists. Teamwork produces a comprehensive vision and allows for a higher quality of patient care”, stressed Dr. Carlos Martin Loza (MN 86925), member of the Argentine Society of Mastology and deputy director of Breast Center of Alexander Fleming Institute (IAF).

In this sense, the expert highlighted that “the role of the psycho-oncologist It is very important since the diagnosis of breast cancer generates not only a physical impact but also emotional. This professional provides support personal and family before the diagnosis. It helps in the course of the different treatments and in trying to feel better”, she highlights.

The advancement of tumor biology contributed not only to identifying the best treatment for each patient, but also allowed the proper orientation of the sequence of therapies to be developed (Getty)

The World Day to Fight Breast Cancer It is celebrated every October 19 and this year the objective is to improve access to quality care, including screeningthe early detection, treatment and palliative care. In this context, it is essential that all women know the risk factor’s and the measures that can be taken prevention.

October was also chosen as the month of the fight against breast cancer. In this framework, the SAM invited the community to participate, the next Friday, October 28 at 2:30 p.m.of the live activity through their social networks with the title “Meeting between mastologists and patients who have gone through this disease.” Experience and personal stories help raise awareness in women who are going through a similar situation, said the scientific organization.

Breast cancer: how is the campaign that celebrates 30 years of commitment in the fight against the disease

Ethnic origin is among the non-modifiable risk factors, on the other hand, “the family history and genetic changes they occupy a lower percentage in the risk of contracting breast cancer, but it should be investigated, since if it is detected, we have chemopreventive therapies and risk-reducing surgeries that can help avoid the disease, “explained the doctor Luciano Cassab (MN 79867)president of the Argentine Society of Mastology. To this is added that the start of menstruation at an early age and the completion of it at late ages generate a higher natural exposure to estrogenwhich are implicated in many breast tumors.

Tumor biology allows tumors to be classified according to their molecular characteristics. Personalized medicine allows treatment to be adapted to the molecular bases of a particular tumor (EFE/Andreu Dalmau/Archive)



Regarding what is called “modifiable” factors, the expert pointed out the first pregnancy after the age of 30 or not having had children. “The sooner the cells of the mammary tissues reach their maximum degree of differentiation, they will be less prone to mutations (changes in your information) and the generation of neoplasms. The same goes for the breastfeeding, which has a certain protective level”, added Cassab, who is head of the Mastology section of the Hospital Prof. Dr. César Milstein.

The contraceptive use throughout life may also slightly increase the risk. “It is cumulative after many years of intake. The same goes for women who reach menopause and seek to relieve their symptoms using hormone replacement therapy. It is proven that the indiscriminate use of hormones for a prolonged period increases the risk”, said the president of the SAM.

Other modifiable factors have to do with the Lifestyle. Lack of physical activity, eating foods with a high fat content, obesity and the consumption of alcohol or tobacco they also increase the risk of the disease.

Leading a healthy life, exposure to the open air and the sun at permitted times -15 minutes a day, activating vitamin D, which has antineoplastic properties for strengthening bones and the immune system-, routine exercises and the consumption of fruits, vegetables and vegetables decrease the risk.

The full breast checkup, age by age

(Getty Images)

– Before age 35during the annual gynecological control, the physical examination will be carried out and, when the doctor considers it, a breast ultrasoundas a first study.

– In women with no history or symptoms, it is indicated a baseline mammogram at age 35 and annually starting at age 40. According to personal characteristics, the mastologist may consider accompanying it with an ultrasound.

– When the woman presents symptoms or some type of abnormality in the breasts, it may be necessary to start the routine imaging studies earlier or to carry out a more continuous follow-up.

– In the event of being a carrier of a genetic mutation, a mammary nuclear magnetic resonance will be included in the control studies.

– In women with a first-degree history (mother, sister or daughter with breast cancer) it is recommended to carry out the first check-up 10 years before the age of cancer detection in the closest relative, which is usually 30 years old.

Also, “If between the controls the woman notices changes in her breasts – such as a lump, a retraction, differences in symmetry, deviations of the nipple, secretions or alterations in the skin – she should Consult with a specialist”, the specialists agree.

Finally, the president of the SAM stressed that it is fundamental detect breast cancer early, before the disease announces itself as tumors smaller than one centimeter are 90% curable.

KEEP READING:

Breast cancer: they launch a guide for patients with the most frequent consultations

Breast cancer: why prevention and early detection are essential

Breast cancer: they discovered that tumors spread aggressively while patients sleep