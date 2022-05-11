Personalized medicine allows genes to be identified for the prevention and treatment of diseases | Health | Magazine

Hence the biological importance of recognizing where the genetic information lies in each individual for the prevention and treatment of diseases, including cancer. The discovery of the double helix structure of deoxyribonucleic acid, considered one of the most significant scientific discoveries of the 20th century and with the greatest impact on humanity, brings with it, on April 25, the celebration of International DNA Day. The creation of this day was at the initiative of the United States Congress, in 2003. Likewise, the culmination of the Human Genome Project is commemorated in the same year.

What is personalized medicine?

The study of DNA and the development of molecular biology go hand in hand with the concept of personalized medicine, which has several facets. Dr. Hernán Lupera Pazmiño, specialized in oncology and hematology at the Gustave Roussy Institute, in Paris – France, explains that through this concept it is possible to know what is a ‘normal’ or ‘abnormal’ DNA.

For example, in cancer cells there are changes in genes that, unlike non-cancer cells, are born, grow and lose the ability to die. “Therefore, there is a cellular overpopulation in the human body that ends up consuming all the energy resources and ends up killing the patient”, details the expert.

With molecular diagnosis, today it is possible to know what is changing in the cancer cell and, with this information, it is possible to try to block the growth and spread of the disease. In this sense, the pharmaceutical industry has developed specific medicines for breast cancer, lung cancer, melanoma and hematological malignancies, among others.

Knowledge of which genes are altered in the development of the disease leads to the creation of a specific treatment for the disease; In addition, personalized medicine has made it possible to discover altered genes present in a person who does not have a tumor, but in whom early disease prevention studies could be carried out and, therefore, be better prepared to solve a problem in the future. . “All this is achieved with the knowledge of genes and DNA,” says Lupera.

“In this way, personalized medicine is not only preventive, nor is it present in the biomarkers for a special tumor model, but it is also useful for monitoring therapeutic failure in order to find new ways of treatment.”

Hernán Lupera Pazmiño, specialist in oncology and hematology

Identify to pin down with diagnosis

The specialist adds that all oncological disease is a mutation in the genes, there are tumor models that can be studied very precisely such as breast, colon, lung, esophagus, ovarian, thyroid cancers, in these tumor models the biomarkers are analyzed, This means that precise data is found that can be addressed with specific drugs, which can contribute to a more effective, less toxic and more cost-efficient treatment from the socioeconomic point of view.

Thus, one of the main efforts of the pharmaceutical industry in the country is to contribute to strengthening personalized medicine, allowing doctors to prescribe well-founded treatments to patients, at the right time, eliminating trial and error, saving time and money and, above all, impacting lives.

Studies of this type have placed a lot of emphasis on oncology issues, because it is in this area where the development of this type of technology has taken place in an important way, but, according to doctor Lupera, it involves multiple areas of medicine. For this reason, the commitment to transform lives is present, based on the premise of treating people and not just diseases.