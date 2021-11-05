Personalized medicine, Careggi and Meyer win two transnational research projects

Florence, November 4, 2021 – Two projects, one of the hospital Florentine from Careggi and the other of the pediatric Meyer, yes. I am placed in the first places of the ranking of medicine personalized, funded under the transnational Call 2021 ‘Multidisciplinary research projects on personalized medicine ‘, as part of’ Era PerMed, Era-Net cofund in personalized medicine “.

This is the “Per-Neph – Implementation of personalized management in nephrotic syndrome “, coordinated by the university hospital Meyer (complex operational structure Nephrology, with the scientific responsibility of Professor Paola Romagnani), in which the University of Florence also participates (Department of Clinical and Experimental Biomedical Sciences with the scientific responsibility of Professor Elena Lazzeri); and the project “PetictCac – AI-aided personalized prediction of Cac using Pet / Ct data “in which the University Hospital of Careggi with the scientific responsibility of Professor Roberto Sciagrà. The Per-Neph project aims to implement a diagnostic algorithm in European sites, aimed at stratifying patients through advanced genetic testing, reverse phenotyping and personalized disease models. The research consortium, coordinated by Meyer, includes the University of Florence, Spain with the Bellvitge biomedical research institute and Germany with the university hospital of Ludwig-Maximilians University Munich.









The PetictCac project, which was ranked first in the merit ranking, aims to establish and validate a high-productivity computational framework that exploits artificial intelligence, to support an automated analysis of metabolic interactions between organs based on Wb-Pet imaging. In particular, the Careggi Aou will be responsible for retrospectively evaluating the myocardial uptake of Fdg in cancer patients undergoing PET examination, possibly with repeated checks, correlating the data with the course of the disease, with particular regard to the metabolic state and weight, through objective models derived from the use of artificial intelligence. A prospective group of patients will then be enrolled to evaluate, by applying the Fdg uptake criteria, the possibility of preventing cachexia linked to lung cancer. It coordinates the research consortium, the Medical University of Vienna and, in addition to Careggi, Germany with the University of Leipzig and Denmark with the University of Copenhagen participate. The participation of the Tuscany Region in the five-year project “Era PerMed, Era-Net cofund in personalized medicine”, co-financed by the European Commission, entirely dedicated to personalized medicine, supported by 32 different partners from 23 countries, has allowed Tuscan entities – companies and other subjects of the regional health service, research organizations, universities – to participate in transnational calls for research projects issued over the years.









The Call erapermed joint transnational Call 2021 “Multidisciplinary research projects on personalized medicine-Development of clinical support tools for personalized medicine implementation”, with a total financial endowment of approximately 28 million euros, is the fourth launched by the EraPerMed consortium. In support of this initiative, Tuscany region, partner of the Era-Net project, has arranged a initial investment of 300 thousand euros, intended for Tuscan entities belonging to international partnerships participating in the Call, then increased by a further 225 thousand euros. As part of the call for proposals, research teams from the European Community, Brazil, Chile, Egypt, Norway, Luxembourg, Panama, Turkey, have the opportunity to develop joint transnational research of excellence, with a high degree of impact and innovation. With its fourth transnational call, Era PerMed promotes research and innovation activities that build close links between clinical, IT / medical research and research on ethical, legal and social (Elsa) aspects in the field of personalized medicine. This implies a wide range of multidisciplinary activities brought together by diverse stakeholders from academia, public health / clinical research and private partners such as small and medium-sized enterprises, policy makers, health technology regulatory / evaluation agencies and patients. / patient organizations. The general objective is to improve the prevention and management of diseases, based on a broader and more efficient characterization and definition of patient stratification, diagnostics and treatment / prevention protocols tailored to both patients and individuals at risk of the disease. The transnational call Jtc2021 received 204 eligible preliminary proposals. After an initial evaluation, 59 consortia were invited to submit a complete proposal. The complete proposals were evaluated by the Peer review panel (Prp), which met in September 2021 and compiled the merit ranking. At the end of the process of evaluating and verifying the availability of the necessary funds, 22 research projects were funded.









Maurizio Costanzo

