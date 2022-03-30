Personalized medicine: Europe and regions to make a difference

Listen to the audio version of the article

On March 22, a meeting entitled Bringing personalized medicine in people’s hands: the role of European regions.

The event, placed in the context of the European project Regions4PerMed, dedicated to the role of the Regions in the implementation of personalized medicine and coordinated by the Toscana Life Sciences Foundation, saw the participation of the Regional Foundation for Biomedical Research for Lombardy and other qualified partners, such as the Health Research Agency of Galicia, the Ministry of Science, Culture and Tourism of Saxony, the Wroclaw Medical University and the Lower Silesian Regional Authority.

In the presence of authoritative representatives of the European Parliament, the point was made on the key role that Europe and the Regions can play in the implementation of personalized medicine, so that the latter can increasingly become a privileged tool for quality and “tailor-made” assistance. for Union patients.

“The right treatment, for the right patient, at the right time“Is the key to pushing health systems towards a preventive and predictive approach, abandoning the traditional reactive method. And this is possible thanks to new knowledge, new technologies and, above all, thanks to the enormous amount of data that can really, if effectively used, mark a change of pace in the study and treatment of many diseases. Think of the omics and genetics data relating to the cases treated and the related information on individual risk: information that can allow to anticipate treatments and identify the etiopathogenetic causes, facilitating the development of therapies capable of acting precisely on the single pathological mechanism .

All this, even though it is within reach, runs the risk of being nullified without a coordinated action based on an indispensable pillar: the sharing of data, techniques, clinical studies, treatment outcomes. Ultimately, the sharing of knowledge that in no area, as in that of Health, can be so incisive as to really change the history of Medicine and Humanity.