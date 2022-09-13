Personalized medicine in digestive tumors

Andrés Muñoz Martín, assistant doctor of the Medical Oncology Service of the Gregorio Marañón University Hospital.

The approach to digestive tumors is close to suffering revolution on a large scale thanks to two areas, the immunotherapy and the personalized medicine. In the Congress edition of the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO), held in Parisseveral clinical trials show that, with the adjuvant immunotherapy and a molecular analysisit is possible to shorten treatment times and generate less toxicity thanks to these two areas of action. Andres Munoz Martinassistant doctor of the Medical Oncology Service of the Gregorio Marañón University Hospitalstates in Medical Writing that “once we have the tumor located, we must implement biomarkers from the start and make a molecular diagnostics. are being generated data important of survivalbut in Spain there is a problem and it is access to these drugs Y therapies”.

ESMO 2022 has shown that the immunotherapy charge a starring role in regards to colon cancersince, as Muñoz recalls, “a 67 percent of complete answers pathological with two doses of this therapy. In other words, in two out of three operations there is no longer a tumor. These data suggest that we should change our standard treatment model”.

two essays phase three presented at ESMO and that have also meant a change in the way of approaching cancer of the biliary tract and of liver are the Topaz-1 and Himalayas. “In advanced cancer of the biliary tract and unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma, the use of durvalumab has achieved a patient survival of 30 percent. A few years ago survival in advanced carcinoma it did not reach one percent, so the survival curve is more than ascending”, highlights the oncologist.

Despite all these advances in ESMO that will mark the course of Oncology in Europe, science comes up against a regulatory wall in Spaincausing many patients do not have access to approved treatments. “There are advances in the specialty, but they cannot be applied. The Ministry of Health does not approve many treatments, and it is a moral problem when you face a patient with few therapeutic options, solutions are increased and the therapeutic positioning report does not approve. One of the arguments put forward is that there are alternatives, and for example against the Colorectal cancer is offered the chemotherapy, which has a two percent response rate. They are not sticking to reality, ”says the specialist.

The advances against cancer in the European Union are being more than notorious, although Muñoz fears that they will arrive with years late in our country: “The next president of ESMO, Andres Cervantes, stated that the cancer mortality could be reduced by 30 per cent at the end of this decade. It is true, but it will not be the situation that Spain will have, because there is no access to innovation”.

Muñoz reports that, in addition to the problem of not applying these treatments to Spanish public health, the access to these drugs is different depending on the autonomous community that the patient resides: “In Cataloniafor example, there is homogeneous access, while in Madrid it is heterogeneous, reaching the point that in different hospitals some treatments and not in others. I have had to send patients to other centers because a treatment did not fit into the portfolio of services at Gregorio Marañón. All of this generates great uncertainty in Spain when it comes to dealing with cancer of the pancreas, colon, etc.”

Despite this frustration shown by the oncologist, Muñoz is optimistic and greatly values ​​all the advances announced in ESMO against digestive tumors: “Immunotherapy treatments offer favorable responses and can overcome the classical approach chemotherapy and surgery. There will come a point chemotherapy will not be necessary. The personalized treatments that are being carried out seek the therapeutic target in the right patient. Now, what is needed is to have direct access to them from Spain”.