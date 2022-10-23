personalized precision medicine through new infrastructures in health centers

Health is working on a 5P Plan (personalized, predictive, preventive, participatory and population-based) to consolidate personalized precision medicine by updating and expanding the infrastructure of health centers. This will allow a more individualized adaptation of diagnosis and therapeutic and preventive measures. To achieve this, in the General State Budgets for 2023, 100 million euros have been allocated to this project, as confirmed by Health during the celebration of the 73 Congress of the Spanish Society of Otorhinolaryngology and Head and Neck Surgery (SEORL-CCC).

Although the term ‘personalized precision medicine’ is relatively new, the concept has already been applied in medical care for some years. In many respects it has replaced the term ‘personalized medicine’ which is used as a synonym although they are not exactly the same. The doctor-patient relationship is a central aspect of precision medicine, but it goes further. This concept encompasses the biomedical information of each patient: clinical information, lifestyle, genetics and biomarkers.

The plan is designed to advance and consolidate in Spain the Genetic and genomic medicine. Advances in genetics are the key tool for the diagnosis and prognosis of diseases with a great health and social impact, such as cancer or so-called “rare” diseases. Genetics is also proving basic in finding more effective treatments for each ailment, so handling it efficiently can result in an improvement in the quality of life of patients.

The Plan of the Ministry of Health wants to give a boost to personalized precision medicine so that these genetic data can be incorporated into the record of each user of the National Health System (SNS).

The keys of the plan

With the aim of continuing to develop a solid and benchmark health system, the Ministry of Health will allocate 100 million euros from the General State Budget for 2023 to 5P plan of the National Health System, whose key points are:

The expansion of precision medicine in all areas of health and in daily medical care. Create the necessary infrastructure to apply the plan in the SNS, providing it with the tools and technological resources necessary to carry out all the genetic and genomic tests that each patient requires. For the secure processing of all this data, the plan is committed to cutting-edge technology, the ‘big data’. The storage and subsequent analysis of this data will result in greater safety for the patient and will improve efficiency by using therapies in a targeted and specific manner for each individual. are appointed 14 new hospital centers to the network of advanced therapies in the National Health System, with which Spain doubles its healthcare capacity to care for adult patients with large B-cell lymphoma, mantle cell lymphoma, multiple myeloma and acute lymphoblastic leukaemia, both in adults as well as in pediatrics. Furthermore, to complement this 5P Plan and in order to expand and improve existing resources, the Ministry of Health will invest heavily in high-tech equipment. The project is provided with Investment in High Technologies (INVEAT), with 795 million euros to renew and/or expand 852 SNS equipment, thanks to the Recovery, Transformation and Resilience Plan. These advances in new technologies will allow the improvement of the diagnostic and therapeutic capacity of the SNS. equipment will be renewed basic such as magnetic resonance imaging, planning CT scans or PET CT scans.

What is a 5P Plan

Health and ‘Big Data’ technology will go hand in hand in this plan to improve the benefits of the SNS. Therefore, the project is structured in what has already been known as 5P Medicinebased on five concepts that begin with P, as we are told by the data analysis company Health One Click: