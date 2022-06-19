Persuasion (2022). Netflix movie with Dakota Johnson

Persuasion is a movie starring dakota johnson Y Cosmo Jarvis. It is directed by Carrie Cracknell.

A period film based on the novel by Jane Austen.

Plot

Anne Elliot struggles to find love between two men and the growing family financial bankruptcy.

Persuasion (2022)

Release date

July 15, 2022.

Where to Watch Persuasion (2022)

In Netflix.

Actors

dakota johnson

dakota johnson She is an actress known for the saga of Fifty Shades (2015-2018) Y Suspiria (2018).

Dakota Mayi Johnson was born on October 4, 1989 in Austin, Texas, United States.

Dakota Johnson made her acting debut in the film directed by Antonio BanderasCrazy in Alabama ((1999), which starred his mother, Melanie Griffith. After the three movies of 50 shades of gray, has proven to be a very, very good actress and we have seen her in good performances and, every day, she is getting better roles. She has had a few roles in The Social Network (2010) -in a very small role-, we liked it very much in Suspiria (2018)and also appeared in Bad Times for the Royale (2018)an eccentric movie that will be interesting for you; Staff Assistant (2020)a comedy; Our Friend (2021); Y Wounds.

movie trailer

Technical Sheet and Review