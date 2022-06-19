Entertainment

Persuasion (2022). Netflix movie with Dakota Johnson

Photo of James James8 mins ago
0 14 1 minute read

Persuasion is a movie starring dakota johnson Y Cosmo Jarvis. It is directed by Carrie Cracknell.

A period film based on the novel by Jane Austen.

Plot

Anne Elliot struggles to find love between two men and the growing family financial bankruptcy.

Persuasion (2022)
Persuasion (2022)

Release date

July 15, 2022.

Where to Watch Persuasion (2022)

In Netflix.

Actors

dakota johnson

dakota johnson She is an actress known for the saga of Fifty Shades (2015-2018) Y Suspiria (2018).

Dakota Mayi Johnson was born on October 4, 1989 in Austin, Texas, United States.

Dakota Johnson made her acting debut in the film directed by Antonio BanderasCrazy in Alabama ((1999), which starred his mother, Melanie Griffith. After the three movies of 50 shades of gray, has proven to be a very, very good actress and we have seen her in good performances and, every day, she is getting better roles. She has had a few roles in The Social Network (2010) -in a very small role-, we liked it very much in Suspiria (2018)and also appeared in Bad Times for the Royale (2018)an eccentric movie that will be interesting for you; Staff Assistant (2020)a comedy; Our Friend (2021); Y Wounds.

movie trailer

Technical Sheet and Review

Persuasion (2022)

Persuasion (2022)

Title: Persuasion

Plot: Anne Elliot struggles to find love between two men and the growing family financial bankruptcy.

Publication date: June 19, 2022

Country: USA

Author: Veroinica Loop

Address: Carrie Cracknell

Interpreters: Dakota Johnson, Cosmo Jarvis, Henry Golding, Suki Waterhouse, Richard E. Grant, Lydia Rose Bewley, Edward Bluemel, Nikki Amuka-Bird, Doc Brown

Gender: Drama, Romance

User Rating


3.4
(165 votes)

Source link

Photo of James James8 mins ago
0 14 1 minute read

Related Articles

Pánfilo invites Shakira to Cuba but warns her: “Bring an electric plant”

7 mins ago

Chronicle / Jennifer López told what she lost being married to Marc

18 mins ago

Father’s Day Movies | Check out the best movies you can watch on STREAMING with your dad this Sunday

19 mins ago

Adamari López wanted to attract attention, but fans think they are using her

29 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button