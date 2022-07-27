“Persuasion” and other Dakota Johnson movies you should see on Netflix

Anne Elliot is a woman who struggles against the limitations of her arrogant family and finds herself with a second chance at love. (Netflix)

The fictional universe of Jane Austen returned to the cinema with the adaptation of the novel Persuasiona period drama with modern overtones. dakota johnson gives life to Anne Elliot, a rebellious woman who eight years ago refused to marry a young man of humble origins. Currently, she lives with her snooty bankrupt family and the man she previously rejected, Frederick Wentworth, reappears in her life. This is how she will have to choose between letting go of the past or giving love a second chance.

It is the last book of Austen that was published as a posthumous work in 1818, the author died a year before. The first film version was released in 1995 in the UK, and in 2007, a British television movie based on the same story was produced. On July 15, the new film starring Johnson and other stars such as Cosmo Jarvis, Henry Golding Y Richard E Grant in its main cast. Next, other productions of the American actress that you cannot miss in Netflix.

The period drama is an adaptation of Jane Austen’s latest literary publication. (Netflix)

Fifty Shades of Grey

It’s no secret that the daughter of Melanie Griffith and Don Johnson rose to fame with her role as Anastasia Steele in the romantic erotic film based on the literary saga of EL James. The story follows Ana, a literature student, who just to do her roommate a favor ends up in a job interview with an attractive millionaire named Christian Gray (jamie dorman). Totally captivated, the young woman falls for the charms of the brilliant man, while he becomes obsessed with her innocence and beauty. Little by little, she gets to know him until he reveals her peculiar sexual tastes.

Dakota Johnson played Anastasia Steele and Jamie Dorman was Christian Gray in the successful erotic and romance film series. (Universal Pictures)

wounds

This psychological horror film centers on a New Orleans bartender who made the worst mistake of his life: he answered a phone call from a cell phone that was abandoned in his bar. From this strange event, he begins to go through a series of disturbing experiences and unexplained events that happen around him. The psychological horror film was based on The Visible Filth, a novel by Nathan Ballingrud. The cast also includes Armie Hammer, Zazie Beetz, Karl Glusmanamong others.

“Wounds” is a psychological horror film based on the novel “The Visible Filth”. (Netflix)

the dark daughter

dakota johnson acts together with Olivia ColmanJessie BuckleyPeter Sarsgaard, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Paul Mescal and Ed Harris in this dramatic film based on the novel of the same name by Elena Ferrante. Written and directed by Maggie Gyllenhaal, the plot focuses on a mature woman’s summer vacation in Italy. Leda is a college professor who just wants to relax away from home until a strange woman and her daughter start reminding her of episodes of early motherhood from her past. An obsession begins to develop as the days go by. The title received three Oscar nominations in the categories of Best Actress, Best Supporting Actress and Best Adapted Screenplay.

Dakota Johnson and Olivia Colman in scenes from “The Dark Daughter,” directed by Maggie Gyllenhaal. (Netflix)

