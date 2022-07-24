Persuasion, by Sandro Mairata | Opinion

By Sandro Mairata | @CINENSAYOLat and @smairata

The incredible thing about Persuasion, the most recent adaptation of a Jane Austen novel, is how bad, really bad it can be. How Netflix approved the final cut of this mess can be speculated with some ease. The cinematographic treatment of Austen’s last novel (published posthumously in 1817 along with Northanger Abbey) has fallen victim to the standards created by blockbusters such as Bridgerton, Fleabag or The Great. This, mixed with a noisy script and a poorly selected cast, results in a memorable shipwreck that is impossible to pass through warm water.

To talk about the Peruvian case, I spoke with some booksellers who confirmed that Austen is a seller and loved, although the standard novel is still Pride and Prejudice, adapted multiple times to the cinema and the theater (in these parts the 2005 version with Keira Knightley, but the 1940 one with Greer Larson and Laurence Olivier is also worth seeing). Other famous novels such as Sense and Feelings or Emma are regularly revised in the Anglo-Saxon world.

Persuasion tramples on several accepted conventions for film adaptations. The most serious is that it blurs the central role of Anne Elliot (Dakota Johnson), a 27-year-old woman who, when she was 20, was persuaded by her friends to break off her engagement to then-low-born captain Frederick Wentworth (Cosmo Jarvis), today become a wealthy naval officer. Under the direction of Carrie Cracknell, the character of Anne lacks clear feelings and she breaks the fourth wall (she speaks directly to the camera) for much of the film, destroying the subtlety of the resource and taking away the complicity with the viewer.

Johnson is also a lousy choice for Anne. The effort that British actors make to imitate the American accent is not compensated in the very poor British accent of the actress. Johnson stands out among the rest of her classmates not only because of this but because of her awkward demeanor for the adaptation that is being presented. To be clear, the entire cast acts like classic characters from Austen’s time; Johnson acts alone as in a Sundance independent film. The imbalance is irritating.

Cosmo Jarvis as Captain Wentworth is the worst male counterpart I’ve ever seen in an Austen adaptation. Look, it can be adapted however you want: Clueless (1995) with Alicia Silverstone, was a free version of Emma. Fire Island (2022) turns Pride and Prejudice into a 21st century gay drama. But this Persuasion brings us an irregular proposal, a bad performance by the central actress and a suitor. Bulletproof fans will surely defend her. The truth is that the great Austen did not deserve this.

In debt to Austen. A new version of Persuasion only for the most die-hard fans. Photo: diffusion

