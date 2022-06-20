‘Persuasion’ Netflix: Jane Austen Fans Upset by Adaptation of New Movie with Dakota Johnson

A trailer for a new Netflix adaptation of the Jane Austen classic, Persuasion starring Dakota Johnson as Anne Elliot, received a hostile response from the author’s fans.

In the novel, generally considered one of Austen’s best and saddest, Anne breaks off her engagement to Frederick Wentworth (played by Cosmo Jarvis in the new film) and ultimately contemplates marrying her cousin William Elliot (Henry Golding). ).

The early release trailer caused a stir on Twitter as prominent authors, critics, and Austen fans reacted to the light-hearted trailer that is at odds with the book.

“’Persuasion’ is not ‘Emma.’ Why did they try to turn ‘Persuasion’ into ‘Emma’? WHY”, wrote the author of real-lifeBrandon Taylor, whose 2020 college-centric novel is being made into a feature film. “This is HORRIBLE,” she added in another post.

The trailer for the new adaptation, which premieres on July 15, also drew unfavorable comparisons to the television series. Dickinsonperiod drama Bridgerton Y Enola Holmes starring Millie Bobby Brown, another Netflix production in which the heroine addresses the viewer directly.

The magazine’s television review New York Kathryn Van Arendonk commented on this modern ploy: “I really hate the decision to make movies with a blatant address to the camera for 19th-century adaptations, especially ones like ‘Persuasion’ that are supposed to be devastatingly sad.”

Among the other modifications to the source material that upset fans, one line of dialogue in particular stood out.

In PersuasionAusten writes: “There could never have been two hearts so open, no tastes so similar, no sentiments so in unison, no countenances so loved. Now they were like strangers; what’s more, worse than strangers, because they could never get to know each other. It was a perpetual estrangement.”

A version of that line also appears in the trailer, albeit shortened and updated: “Now, we’re worse than the exes. We are friends”.

“Whoever wrote that deserves jail,” wrote a Twitter user.

“Is the novel dead? If so, this breakthrough killed him.” wrote Maris Kreizmanpresenter of a popular podcast of books for the LitHub website.

Persuasion It is the second Jane Austen novel to be adapted for film this summer. Fire Islandwhich premiered on Hulu last month, is a reinvention of Pride & Prejudice.