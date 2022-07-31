‘Persuasion’: Netflix was wrong with the new adaptation of Jane Austen starring Dakota Johnson

AAt first, everything seemed to be going well. When does the new Netflix adaptation of Persuasion by Jane Austen, the music is solemn and vaguely symphonic, appropriate both to the century and the situation. Even if you’ve skipped reading this particular work in your classical literature syllabus, you soon get the gist: The 19th century, the English countryside, the deepest depth of heartbreak ever recorded.

Anne Elliot – played by Dakota Johnson with a clever English accent that is not enough to disguise the fact that she comes from Hollywood royalty – is dedicated to touching the grass, evoking a chaste sensuality. So far, she’s all Georgian. Cosmo Jarvis’s Frederick Wentworth is all tanned leather, tough looks, and period-appropriate sideburns. Yes, at this point, adapting Austen’s latest novel for the screen for the fifth time – and that’s just counting the English versions, like the Persuasion 2007 with Sally Hawkins and the interpretation of the BBC from 1995- looks like it’s going to be fine.

But at around 90 seconds something happens, slowly and then suddenly. The sad melody gives way to a happy and insistent cadence, typical of a Miss Marple mystery. Anne, who was exquisitely melancholy moments ago, looks slyly into the camera, saying that since she broke off her engagement to Wentworth she is single and “prospering,” a word that appears just zero times in Austen’s novel of 1817.

Lamenting Hollywood’s obsession with preconceived stories is exhausting enough. My local movie theater is currently showing a Marvel movie (Thor), the fourth sequel to a children’s film (Minions: The Rise of Gru), a belated sequel to an ’80s classic (the new top gun) Y Elvis, by Baz Luhrmann. In this context, a movie based on intellectual property that is really, you know, intellectual property should be an oasis. Ambitious period adaptations draw new readers to old books. The best ones eliminate the distance between the present and the past. They show that all the suffering and joy of being human has never really changed, even when human circumstances do. A Room with a View by Merchant Ivory remains the standard, while the excellent 1995 version of Sense and Sensitivityby Jane Austen, with a screenplay by Emma Thompson, follows closely behind.

But when the trailer for the new Persuasion premiered in June, the “Twitter of books” let out a huge groan. Where to start? There are erroneous, horrible anachronisms pratfalls (humiliating failures) and smiles at the camera that mostly reminded me of office. My favorite part (to hate) was the fact that Jane Austen herself is mentioned in the trailer as “the author of emma Y Pride and Prejudice” – thanks for clearing it up! Instead of an oasis, this reimagining of Persuasion loomed like a disconcerting mirage.

In the novel, Anne is a young Englishwoman whose family is forced, due to money problems, to rent their stately home to an admiral and his wife. Coincidentally, the wife’s brother is Wentworth. Providence has granted him and Anne a second chance to marry. As usual, Persuasion it is considered Austen’s most mature novel, and Anne her most complicated heroine. The characteristic genius and humor of the writer compensate for the desolation of the protagonist. If Hollywood is going to return again and again to the canon of English literature, this is a book to do it.

However, by “updating” the story for contemporary ears, the Netflix version abandons its own potential for cheap relevance. “What if Anne Elliot was a little more like Fleabag?” the movie seems to ask. Anne describes her and Wentworth, a man she has longed for nearly a decade, as “ex,” a term as anachronistic as it is terribly informal. By making Anne more like Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s steely invention, the film betrays its own superficial reading of the character, who, as Austen wrote, is actually a bit like Fleabag: lonely, disaffected, and out of sorts. the society.

Many period films and television series have used the anachronism to great effect. Dickinson, the Apple TV+ series about the early years of American poet Emily Dickinson, goes beyond putting a contemporary soundtrack to an ancient story. Her use of modern language is judicious; the more Emily bristles against the confines of 19th-century womanhood, the more likely she is to call something “bullshit**”, a word that would not be invented until three decades after the death of the poet.

But in Persuasion, anachronisms take on an air of absurdity. Here are some of the liberties taken with Austen’s text in the first five minutes: Anne drinks wine alone, cries in the bathtub, and throws herself facedown on the bed. I am not suggesting that people in the 19th century did not do these things. I’m fine with the idea that a heartbroken Anne Elliot, on some unwritten page of the novel, got a little drunk. But it’s the way she does it here, like she’s playing her emotions for an Instagram reel. The only things missing are crumpled handkerchiefs and Sleepless in Seattle playing on a TV in the background. In trying to make Anne modern and approachable, she has come off as cheesy and unserious.

And so on ad nauseam. The note Wentworth hands Anne at church just says “Boring!”, like something a high school student might send to a friend. It turns out that ever since they broke off their engagement, a lovesick Anne has been collecting Wentworth’s press clippings; basically, she’s stalking her facebook. The movie is full of these cheesy parallels, each one diminishing the reality of Anne’s sadness.

Anya Taylor-Joy and Gwyneth Paltrow as emma (Focus Features / Miramax)

I have seen good adaptations of Austen (emmafrom 2020, with Anya Taylor-Joy, is one of the most outstanding) and I have seen other mediocre ones (emma, 1996, with Gwyneth Paltrow), but never before has an adaptation of Austen left me so emotionally drained. By insisting that all aspects of modern life have parallels in the 19th century, the film decenters what makes period films so reliably moving: no matter the decade, human emotions don’t evolve and love isn’t easier.

While I was delighted to hear that Netflix was bringing Austen back, I now wish they had left her alone. Imagine the teenager who sees the movie and picks up the novel, only to discard it when she learns that Austen didn’t anticipate the ins and outs of modern life. If Hollywood insists that my only options are movies I’ve already seen, I’d rather take my chances with Tom Cruise. Top Gun 3someone wants?

“Persuasion” is now on Netflix