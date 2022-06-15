‘Persuasion’, the new Netflix movie that will make you fall in love as much or more than ‘Pride and Prejudice’

I don’t know about you, but we are big fans of “Pride and Prejudice” work of Jane Austen that was made into a film in 2006, starring Keira Knightley and Matthew Macfadyen. This love story that made us ask the universe for a Mr. Darcy, has become a classic of classics. Fortunately, the writer still has many stories like “Persuasion”, which will be released soon on Netflix.

This Tuesday, June 14, streaming published the first trailer for the film starring dakota johnson, who will play a young woman who almost marries the one she thought was the love of her life. However, due to family issues, she did not make it to the altar, leaving her heartbroken. But years later this guy returns to move his whole world.

In addition to Johnson, in this film that will hit the screens next July 15they appear: Cosmo Jarvis and Henry Golding, as well as Suki Waterhouse, Richard E. Grant, Nikki Amuka-Bird, Ben Bailey Smith, Izuka Hoyle, Mia McKenna-Bruce, Nia Towle, Edward Bluemel, Lydia Rose Bewley and Yolanda Kettle.

True to her line, Austen presents a strong woman, who goes beyond the standards of society. That she seeks love, but without settling, and that she fights until she finds it.

Another detail that we have to highlight about “Persuasion” is the clothes and the Victorian settings that make us fall in love.