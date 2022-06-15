Entertainment

‘Persuasion’, the new Netflix movie that will make you fall in love as much or more than ‘Pride and Prejudice’

Photo of James James5 mins ago
0 13 1 minute read

I don’t know about you, but we are big fans of “Pride and Prejudice” work of Jane Austen that was made into a film in 2006, starring Keira Knightley and Matthew Macfadyen. This love story that made us ask the universe for a Mr. Darcy, has become a classic of classics. Fortunately, the writer still has many stories like “Persuasion”, which will be released soon on Netflix.

This Tuesday, June 14, streaming published the first trailer for the film starring dakota johnson, who will play a young woman who almost marries the one she thought was the love of her life. However, due to family issues, she did not make it to the altar, leaving her heartbroken. But years later this guy returns to move his whole world.

In addition to Johnson, in this film that will hit the screens next July 15they appear: Cosmo Jarvis and Henry Golding, as well as Suki Waterhouse, Richard E. Grant, Nikki Amuka-Bird, Ben Bailey Smith, Izuka Hoyle, Mia McKenna-Bruce, Nia Towle, Edward Bluemel, Lydia Rose Bewley and Yolanda Kettle.

True to her line, Austen presents a strong woman, who goes beyond the standards of society. That she seeks love, but without settling, and that she fights until she finds it.

Another detail that we have to highlight about “Persuasion” is the clothes and the Victorian settings that make us fall in love.

Source link

Photo of James James5 mins ago
0 13 1 minute read

Related Articles

Daniella Chávez shows off a beach suit that she really fell in love with

4 mins ago

Shakira would have been BETRAYED by detectives she hired to uncover Piqué’s INFIDELITY

15 mins ago

Anne Hathaway or how to be the best dressed with normcore sandals

16 mins ago

A rented jet and payments: the FBI’s evidence against producer Ángel Del Villar | News Univision Drug Trafficking

26 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button