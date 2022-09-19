‘Persuasion’, the new Netflix movie with Dakota Johnson, premieres trailer and announces release date

On July 15, Netflix will premiere “Persuasion”, a film starring Dakota Johnson that adapts the novel of the same name by the British writer Jane Austen (1775-1817). A month after its premiere, the streaming platform shared the trailer for this film set in the early nineteenth century.

“I almost got married once. There were no two souls more united than Wentworth and I. And my family persuaded me to give him up,” says Anne Elliot, the film’s main character, played by dakota johnson, making a perfect synopsis of the film. However, after moving away from Captain Frederick Wentworth, Anne will find him again in a very different situation.

The cast of “Persuasion”

next to american dakota johnsonthe cast of “Persuasion” It is made up of British actors, such as Cosmo Jarvis, who will play Frederick Wentworth, and Henry Golding, who will play Anne’s family’s preferred suitor. As Richard E. Grant and Mia McKenna-Bruce, they will play the father and sister of Anne Elliot.

“Persuasion” marks Carrie Cracknell’s debut as a film director. However, this 42-year-old British woman has an extensive career as a theater director, which has led her to work with the most important companies in the United Kingdom.

With “Persuasion”, Netflix continues with its commitment to stories set in the past, as could be seen with “Bridgerton”, a romantic drama, with touches of comedy.

“The squid game: Netflix shared a teaser for the second season

The second season of “The Squid Game” will be released in 2023. However, through their social networks, Netflix has just shared a teaser and a brief statement from Hwang Dong-hyuk, creator of one of the most popular series on the platform.

In a teaser, the right eye of Young-hee, the huge and fearsome doll in the series, is seen. At first, this eye looks like a kind of camera in the process of focusing, but then a red light appears in the pupil, on which a number 2 is formed. Meanwhile, the symbols of the circle, triangle and square are formed in the part lower.

What did the creator of “The Squid Game” say?

In a statement titled “A new round is coming,” Hwang Dong-hyukthe creator of “The Squid Game” addressed the fans of the series, whom he thanked for “watching and loving our series”, which, as he himself mentioned, took twelve years to make, but only twelve days to be the most watched series in Netflix.

Among the novelties announced is the return of Gi-hun, the protagonist of the series. “The leader returns,” he wrote. Another big surprise is that we will meet Cheol-su, “Young-hee’s boyfriend”, the fearsome doll. Lastly, she put a return on hold: “Maybe the man in the suit with the ‘ddakji’ will come back.”

