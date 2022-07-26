Persuasion, will the movie with Dakota Johnson have a sequel on Netflix?

A few days ago it was released Persuasionthe new adaptation based on the homonymous and posthumous novel by Jane Austenwhich was published in 1818. The feature film starring dakota johnson, Cosmo Jarvis Y Henry Golding It debuted in all splendor on Netflix, however it failed to surprise critics.

The new version of the story directed by Carrie Cracknell generated some discomfort among fans of Austen and period adaptations, since it does not embody the original spirit of the literary work. In her attempt to provide a modern version of the story and with hints of comedy, she takes more than one creative license that was not liked by many.

Criticism didn’t stop Persuasion to become one of the Netflix most watched movies. Recently overtaken by The Gray Man, the new action thriller launched by the platform. However, the red N company knows perfectly well that its subscribers enjoy period productions. The unprecedented success of the series Bridgerton He made it clear, and fans can’t get enough of a good love story with corsets in between.

Persuasion, trashed by critics but loved by Netflix subscribers

This has led many fans to wonder if Persuasion could count on one sequel. As mentioned above, Austen completed the manuscript for Persuasion in August 1816, just a few months before she died. But given the popularity of these types of adaptations, Netflix could afford another creative license.

The screenwriter of the film Rum Bass recently anticipated that has some “sequels” planned Persuasion. In an interview with Los Angeles TimesBass anticipated that he is working on two other adaptations of Pride and Prejudice Y sanity and feelings.

Although it should be made clear that none of these titles are sequels to Persuasionthe writer talks about “spiritual aftermath” because he plans to apply the same logic when it comes to “modernizing” the dialogue of both stories and thus making it more “friendly” for 21st century audiences.

“The film is set fairly closely in the lavish Regency period, but the physical behaviors, attitudes and aesthetic elements are also skewed towards the present,” explains Carrie Cracknell. “We have simplified some of the lines and removed some of the clutter from the period decorations, so that the characters and the worlds feel more alive and accessible,” adds the director in defense of the criticism that the film received.

The goal of the remixed piece was not to alienate fans of Austen, but to attract new generations. “I’m hoping that we’ll appeal to new, younger audiences who may know very little about Jane Austen,” explains Cracknell, “and that a whole new generation will see the adaptation and then be drawn to read and fall in love with the book.”

For his part, Bass also defend this use of modern vocabulary noting that “his words speak to [una] contemporary audience in many, many ways, but not necessarily in all”.

More adaptations on the way from Netflix

As mentioned before, the Persuasion screenwriter revealed that he is working on two new potential adaptations of Pride and Prejudice Y sanity and feelings . The first is one of Austen’s best-known works and the one with the largest number of adaptations, both on the big screen and on the small screen.

Keira Knightley played Elizabeth Bennet for Pride and Prejudice (2005)

The most praised versions of Pride and Prejudice They are the 2005 series, starring Keira Knightley and Matthew MacFadyen, and the 1995 series, with Jennifer Ehle and Colin Firth. There have also been some story updates with The diaryof Bridget Jones or the recent Fire Island. For its part, sanity and feelings It was also adapted into a movie in 1995 and then into a miniseries in 2008.

These possible new adaptations They have not yet been confirmed by Netflix, so it is not clear if they will ever reach the platform’s catalog. What is clear is that the creative team behind Persuasion could take some notes before moving forward with the same type of adaptation. Persuasion is available on Netflix.

