Persuasion with Dakota Johnson: Everything I thought when I saw the Netflix movie

have you seen Persuasion? It’s no secret to anyone that I love modern adaptations of great classics. The return of clueless? Yes please. She’s The Man? I adore her! 10 things I hate about you? I wish there were eleven or twelve things to make it longer!

But when it comes to the new version starring Dakota Johnson of the last great novel Jane Austen, Persuasion (recently released on Netflix) some things made me hesitate.

However, I made it and that’s why I want to share with you everything I thought while watching Persuasion, in chronological order:

An immense green field! I’m already a fan. Oh God. I forgot that the dialogues were ‘updated’, so we’ll have to listen to things like: ‘Now I’m single and available‘. I’m sorry, but hadn’t they already made a similar movie called Bridget Jones? OMG. I love Richard E Grant! Austen was so good at creating this father frivolous and banal. I should hire someone to paint my oil portrait. Is it normal that everyone in that era walked carrying a rabbit in their hands? To be really honest, I’d rather play Neopets and see America’s Next Top Model on television, that I finished reading this novel when I was in high school. However, it is perfectly understood that Anne (actress Dakota Johnson) has not surpassed his ex (Wentworth). I am distracted by the fact that there is an incredible lobster as the centerpiece, and yet the family has to move to Bath to cut expenses. ‘If you’re a 5 in London, you’re probably a 10 in Bath’, perfect, thanks for this valuable information. Why do they look at the cameras so much? I feel like I’m watching TheOffice. ‘A woman without a husband is not a problem to be solved.’ Why do I feel that many people still need to understand this in the middle of 2022? Beautiful horses! The truth is that I identify with Anne’s other sister, who insists that she is dying when in fact she is in perfect condition. Oh, there will be a dinner with Wentworth! ‘The thing about me is that I’m an empathic person,’ says Anne’s sister Mary. And I can’t help but remember Catherine Cohen. Did this girl really put a red pot on her head? Oh no! Wentworth now he flirts with another girl. Anne’s sister-in-law. Look at these! They are dancing without hesitation. Let us remember that dancing was the equivalent of Jane Austen for sex. Does Wentworth rescue Anne from being beaten with sticks by her own nephews? Oh no. Louise, Anne’s sister-in-lawwhich I like very much, is falling in love with Wentworth and this is obviously very bad for Anne. Okay, so Anne’s big problem is that she’s very judgmental and distant. She is like a Mr. Darcy crossover. And the worst thing is that Wentworth he hates her for it. I would love to be able to be dressed head to toe in linen and walk the British shores. Is that very difficult to achieve? Oh! A new guy on screen… Hello! Captain Harville! Wentworth it’s the worst. If I had directed this film, I would have worked so that Taylor Swift will create an album in parallel with the soundtrack. What a nice scene! (Anne’s in the sea with her dress). We want more of that! Another guy on the scene: This time it’s Henry Golding. Not all men today have the chin required to elegantly wear a top hat. I’d love to take that hat off him… (If you know what I mean). Oh no! Louisa got hurt. Anne returns to live with her terrible family. Henry Golding aka Mr. Elliotalso came back. My Lord! This man was meant to be a part of an adaptation of Jane Austen. Dakota is wearing a beret and she looks good. I just thought back to those infamous 2 months of 2021 where I tried to wear a beret and it didn’t look right. What!? Louisa and Wentworth they got engaged. Louisa’s accident made Mary ‘realize how important it is to spend time apart from our children’, and somehow my mom seems to agree with this too. OK, Anne and Wentworth They end up together. This is not fair at all Henry Golding.

Article originally published in US Vogue, vogue.com.