Persuasion’s Dakota Johnson talks playing a “single” feminist heroine and why she hopes the film will “spark a conversation” about Roe vs. Wade.

It is not the first time that Dakota has referred to the cultural impact of her work as an actress. For example, she widely defended her role in Fifty Shades, (“If I can be an advocate for women to do what they want with their bodies and not be ashamed of what they want, then I’m all for it,” speaking of Fifty Shades in a conversation with CNN in 2015, after the premiere from the first movie.

When it comes to casting, Dakota is incredibly modest about being cast. That, despite the fact that she has been an actress for 23 years (her first role was that of Sondra, daughter of her actress mother in real life, Melanie Griffith, in crazy in alabama in 1999), with a People’s Choice Award and a BAFTA nomination: “The fact that they trusted me, an American girl, is a gift in itself,” she tells me. Despite Dakota Johnson’s impressive filmography, to many her name remains synonymous with the franchise. Fifty Shades. This may be the year everything changes, as he has starred in not one but two adaptations of the classic literary canon: before Persuasionfilmed with Olivia Colman the adaptation directed by Maggie Gyllenhaal of the novel by Elena Ferrante the lost daughter which premiered last December.

And the movie itself? I was lucky enough to attend a preview and I can say that it is a fresh and modern version of a much loved classic. Dakota herself is brilliant, with Fleabag-esque glances at the camera, perfect comic timing, and an oddly compelling British accent. Following in the footsteps of Bridgerton, Persuasion brings diversity of cast to a Jane Austen period drama, for the first time (I think), if we exclude the 2004 Bollywood musical, girlfriend and prejudice. Dakota’s co-stars are Henry Golding and Nikki Amuka-Bird, along with Cosmo Jarvis and Richard E. Grant. It’s also directed by a woman, Carrie Cracknell, which is still all too rare in Hollywood, where female directors make up only 12% of the top 100 grossing movies, according to the Celluloid Ceiling Report. It’s a fact Dakota welcomes (although she says she’s been lucky to have “a streak” of female directors in her own work).