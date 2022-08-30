Pertuzumab reduces the risk of recurrence of breast cancer

Combining pertuzumabtrastuzumab and chemotherapy decreases the risk of relapse and death in patients with early breast cancer HER2-positive and involvement of lymph nodes in which this risk is greater, according to updated data from the phase III study ‘APHINITY’, which has had Spanish participation.

The results, obtained after a median follow-up 8.4 years (101 months), have been presented during the Virtual Plenary of the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO, for its acronym in English) and show the continued benefit of this combination when administered as intravenous, postoperative (adjuvant) treatment in patients with HER2-positive early breast cancer with lymph node involvement.

The results reflect a 28 percent reduced risk of relapse or deathin this group of patients, which corresponds to an absolute benefit at 8 years of 4.9 percent.



Increased survival

“These updated APHINITY data show a greater reduction in the risk of cancer recurrence or death with a pertuzumab-based regimen in patients with HER2-positive, lymph node-positive early breast cancer, regardless of hormone receptor status. The trend toward a survival benefit was influenced by the lymph node-positive cohort and is extra monitoring very important to determine the potential long-term survival and safety benefit of this regimen,” said Professor Sibylle Loibl, President of the German Breast Group (GBG), CEO of GBG Forschungs GmbH, and coordinator of the APHINITY study.

In this line, Tomás Pascual, researcher of the study and scientific director of SOLTI, confirms that “the data obtained after more than 8 years of follow-up of the study confirm the results observed in previous analyses”. “It demonstrates a increased recurrence-free survival in those patients with HER2-positive breast cancer who have axillary involvement at diagnosis and who have been treated with chemotherapy, pertuzumab and tratsuzumab after surgery. In recent years, the scenario in HER2+ pathology has evolved exponentially incorporating new treatment strategies,” he said.

Álvaro Rodríguez Lescure, a member of the GEICAM Breast Cancer Research Group and of the study’s steering committee, has also highlighted that these results consolidate a marginal benefit in terms of invasive disease-free survival (IFFS) for pertuzumab in the global population included in the adjuvant treatment schedule with chemotherapy and trastuzumab, still without any significant effect on overall survival (OS). “The data from this analysis reinforce the greater impact of the effect of pertuzumab in the population with axillary involvement after surgery, with an absolute benefit, also in terms of SLEI, of 4.9 percent, again without significant translation in OS “, has explained.



“Doublet” with trastuzumab and pertuzumab

According to Rodríguez Lescure, “the scenario of the ‘APHINITY’ trial does not respond to the reality of the current management and treatment of HER2+ breast cancer, since most cases are treated within neoadjuvant programs that include trastuzumab and pertuzumab doublet associated with chemotherapy. “However, even in routine practice, some patients are diagnosed, without apparent initial axillary involvement, with a positive axilla after surgery, a scenario that reproduces the ‘APHINITY’ trial. Patients with HER2+ breast cancer continue to increasing your most effective treatment options and once again they constitute the group with the greatest progress and gains in cure in the last 17 years, thanks to the development and research in targeted anti-HER2 therapies”, he added.

The ‘APHINITY’ study has shown, after 8 years of follow-up, a lower number of deaths with the pertuzumab-based regimen, although SG data remains immature and statistical significance has not yet been reached. In addition, the pertuzumab-containing regimen continued to reduce the risk of breast cancer relapse or death versus trastuzumab, chemotherapy, and placebo by 23 percent in the overall study population.



People at risk with a lower percentage of relapses

Although the greatest benefit was still seen in people at high risk of cancer recurrence, a greater number of people receiving postoperative treatment with the pertuzumab-containing regimen remained disease free versus those treated with trastuzumab, chemotherapy, and placebo (88.4 percent and 85.8 percent, respectively, showing an absolute benefit of 2.6 percent).

Consistent with previous analyses, this effect of the pertuzumab-containing regimen was observed regardless of hormone receptor status and resulted in a 25 percent and 18 percent reduction in the risk of relapse or death in people with hormone receptor-positive disease and those with hormone receptor-negative disease, respectively.

Participating in the ‘APHINITY’ study a total of 4,804 patientsof which 344 come from 40 Spanish hospitals and have been recruited through the GEICAM and SOLTI research groups, belonging to the Breast International Group (BIG), coordinator of the research, in which the Jules Bordet Clinical Institute has also participated. Trials Support Unit (IJB-CTSU), the Frontier Science Foundation (FS), and Roche.