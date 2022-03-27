Peru announces lawsuit against referee Anderson Daronco for performance against Uruguay in Qualifiers | National teams

The Peruvian Football Federation (FPF) reported this Sunday that it has denounced the Brazilian referee Anderson Daronco to FIFA for his performance in the match of his team against that of Uruguay, of the South American qualifiers for Qatar 2022, in which he did not concede a goal that would have equaled the tie for the Blanquirroja.

“The FPF informs that, last Friday, a forceful complaint was filed with FIFA, regarding the actions of referee Anderson Daronco, due to publicly known facts,” the federation published in a brief statement.

He explained that he awaits the “prompt response from FIFA under a regular conduct in its procedures” and affirmed that the Peruvian team continues its preparation for the crucial match against Paraguay next Tuesday. He also thanked the “spectacular” support of the Peruvian fans in Montevideo last Thursday and invited them to remain united with the conviction of reaching “the great goal in these qualifiers.”

The game against Uruguay, which ended in a 1-0 win for Celeste, was marked by Daronco’s decision not to concede a goal to Peru that would have equalized.

The play occurred in the final stretch of the match, when a center by Miguel Trauco was poisoned for the defense and was saved by the Uruguayan goalkeeper, Sergio Rochet, when, supposedly, he had crossed the goal line.

The word “robbery” was chosen by fans on social networks, the media and even by the country’s president, Pedro Castillo, to refer to Daronco’s performance. With this victory, Uruguay obtained its quota for the 2022 World Cup one date before the South American qualifiers end, while the Blanquirroja is fifth and has its last option to qualify next Tuesday in Lima, where it will host Paraguay.

A victory is essential for Peru to maintain the fifth place that gives access to the playoff against an Asian country. This Friday, the Peruvian team reported that the Peruvian winger André Carrillo suffered a sprain in the match against Uruguay and will miss the last game against Paraguay.

Peru will also not count in the crucial match with Jefferson Farfán and his captain, Paolo Guerrero, who have not yet completed the recovery process from the injuries that have dragged on since last year.

