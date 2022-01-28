Peru, another oil spill in less than two weeks: Repsol accused of negligence and of having lied about the causes of the disaster





A second spill of Petroleum in Peru, ten days after the catastrophe of January 15th. Tuesday 25, in fact, the marina Peruvian reported a new crude oil spill from the refinery in The Pampillaabout thirty kilometers north of the capital File, on the coast. Another wound for a country in an environmental emergency, forced to count the damages of the “worst ecological disaster of recent times “. According to the Peruvian authorities, this is a “relatively small” spill and under control, although it is not yet clear how much oil ended up in sea.

In the Andean country, the anger is mainly directed against the company Spanish oil company Repsol, held by many not only responsible for the incident, but also for having taken the extent of the accident under the radar, negligently delaying in sounding the alarm. Not only that: beyond the shortcomings in the operations of containment of the black liquid, the captain of the tanker Sea Doricum – Italian Giacomo Pisani – openly accuses the Spanish company of having lied, hiding the true extent of the disaster from him and trying to blame him for the spill of 6 thousand barrels. In support of this, Pisani handed over to the Peruvian authorities some documents that were revealed by the Spanish newspaper El País. From which emerges the clash between the captain and the refinery owned by Repsol, which occurred after the accident in the Ventanilla district.

A delicate picture, that of responsibilities – criminal, civil and administrative -, on which the pressure of public opinion rises day by day. The pm Ariel Tapia Gómez he asked for a ban on expatriation for 18 months against the top management of the Repsol company. Starting with the executive director Jaime Fernández–Cuesta, who, together with three other senior Repsol officials, is among those under investigation for environmental crimes. The files of the two spills should be combined. The Repsol company, which according to the Peruvian media also risks a fine of 138 million dollarshad initially attributed the oil spill to the tsunami caused by the eruption of the underwater volcano a Tonga. A version denied by the captain of the Mare Doricum, as well as by the Minister of the Environment Rubén Ramírez (“An excuse”), according to which on January 15 there was no anomaly at sea. Likewise, the Spanish company claims to have promptly arranged all the necessary measures to contain the damage environmentalwhich involved 50 kilometers of coastline, 21 beaches between Callao And File and two protected natural areas.

The oil spill, which continues to move north, is reaping victims between the flora and fauna of Peru, rich in biodiversity. Damage that could last for years, aggravated by delays in the oil containment work but also by the quality of the work of quenching and tempering. Some NGOs, like Oceana Perucomplain of superficial interventions in the operations, which do not prevent the re-emergence of contaminated material as the tide rises. Not to mention the alarms for the protection of the health of the staff hired by Repsol to clean the beaches contaminated, as well as that of the volunteers who are working hard without thinking twice. Not to mention the economic damage: at least 1500 fishermen they lost their jobs.