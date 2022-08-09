Peru authorizes entry of US military personnel for combined exercises

The Government of Peru authorized this Tuesday the entry into the territory of United States military personnel with weapons of war to participate in combined exercises with the country’s Navy in August and October.

A legislative resolution published in the official newspaper El Peruano approved the entry of the military personnel of the Seventh Group of Special Forces of the North American country for the first combined exercise that will be carried out from this Wednesday until September 23.

Likewise, the Peruvian State authorized the entry of the 22nd Assault Regiment of the United States Marine Corps from October 15 to November 28.

Both military exercises will be carried out with the Special Operations Force of the Peruvian Navy for a period of 45 days in each of them.

The Ministry of Defense can modify the start date of operations, provided that it does not exceed the established period of stay, and must inform the National Defense, Internal Order, Alternative Development and Fight Against Crimes Commission of this authorization to enter the country. Congress drugs.

Tension with China over Taiwan

USA affirmed this last Monday that it will continue to operate through the Taiwan Strait, despite the crisis triggered with China by the visit last week to the island of the president of the US House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi.

The Undersecretary of Defense for Policy, Colin Kahl, described in a press conference at the Pentagon that this is “a crisis manufactured” by Beijing.

“We will continue to fly, navigate and operate wherever international law allows us, including across the Taiwan Strait, and we will continue to stand with our allies and partners in the region,” he said.

On the other hand, the head of Defense ruled out that the current crisis has had “profound” consequences on the economy of Taiwan and the world. (EFE)