Peru beats Paraguay and will look for its ticket to Qatar 2022 in the playoff | Soccer | sports

Peru easily defeated Paraguay 2-0 this Tuesday, March 29, and took fifth place in the South American qualifiers for the World Cup in Qatar on the last day, which gives it the right to face the Emirates in a playoff. United Arab or Australia.

And although Colombia and Chile pressed behind to compete for fifth place, Peru took advantage of their local status, the shortcomings and absences of those led by Guillermo Barros Schelotto and scored twice, without much resistance from the Paraguayan defense, in the first stage to sentence their possibility of playing the playoffs.

The goals of the game, which gave peace and joy to the 50,000 fans who packed the National Stadium in Lima, came at the beginning and at the end of the first stage.

In the 5th minute Gianluca Lapadula opened the account with a shot with the right foot from the center of the area from below, before a great assist from Christian Cueva.

And in the 42nd minute it was Yoshimar Yotún who extended the account with a shot with his left foot from the center of the area after a corner kick.

Peru had won all the qualifying matches in which they had a two-goal advantage on the scoreboard with 27 precedents and 27 wins, and this time it would be no different.

The triumph of Colombia against Venezuela and the defeat of the Chileans at home against Uruguay were a simple statistic.

Peru qualified for the playoffs with 24 points, one more than Colombia. (D)

