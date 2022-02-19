Peru: boom, stability or deterioration? Figures showing the state of the economy

Guillermo D. Olmo @BBCgolmo

BBC News World correspondent in Peru

February 18, 2022

image source, Ernesto Benavides/Getty Caption, Discontent with the economic model was one of the reasons analysts attributed Castillo’s victory.

Peru is experiencing a permanent political crisis. But its economy follows a different course.

The country has had five presidents in less than five years and the last one, Pedro Castillo, is already in his fourth government in just six months in power.

With constant changes in key positions and an unresolved dispute between the president and Congress, there is no end in sight to the climate of institutional precariousness, and yet, in recent years, Peru has been seen from the outside as an example of success and a rare model of stability in the convulsive panorama of the Latin American economies.

Pedro Francke, former Minister of the Economy, told BBC Mundo that “the economy has behaved incredibly well since Pedro Castillo became president.” The GDP growth and private investment data in 2021 have been “incredibly good”, when “those were not anyone’s projections in June or July of last year”.

Other experts, on the other hand, paint a less triumphalist picture and point to less promising indicators.

What is really the situation of the economy of Peru? Let’s look at some key indicators.

A GDP that grows, but does it grow enough?

According to the projections of the Central Reserve Bank of Peru, the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) grew in 2021 13.2%.

The increase is largely explained by the sharp drop of 11% recorded the previous year as a result of the impact of the pandemic, which hit Peru especially hard.

But although the previous downturn is one of the explanations, Peru can boast of having recovered its pre-pandemic GDP level much sooner than experts had predicted and to have grown well above the Latin American average.

So the predictions of some of Castillo’s rivals and detractors in the campaign, who predicted a collapse of the economy in the style of the one produced in Chavista Venezuela, seem far from being fulfilled.

However, in recent months reasons for concern have accumulated.

GDP adds eight consecutive months deceleration. It is growing less and less and the Central Bank’s forecasts for 2022 are quite modest. It estimates a growth of 3.4%, while other entities manage even lower projections.

Diego Macera, an expert at the Peruvian Institute of Economics and a member of the Central Bank’s board of directors, told BBC Mundo that “growth at 3% is fine for a developed economy like the United States, but for an emerging country like Peru it is insufficient. “.

According to Francke, “it is estimated that in the first months of Castillo’s presidency there was a capital flight of US$15,000 million”, although the former minister believes that they were mainly from local investors who sought refuge in the dollar.

image source, Marcos Reategui / Getty Caption, peter castle

In a very polarized campaign and with her rival Keiko Fujimori warning of a supposed danger from the arrival of communism in Peru, “some people became nervous, but international investors are more phlegmatic,” says Francke.

Foreign direct investment is usually considered the indicator that most faithfully reflects the development of projects that generate jobs and prosperity.

According to Central Bank projections, in Peru increased by 18.3% in 2021with a significant increase concentrated in the fourth quarter of the year, when Castillo had already donned the presidential sash.

That figure represents a large increase, but the outlook for 2022 is less encouraging and it is estimated that by the end of the year it will have fallen by 17.1%. If confirmed, it would be a fall very close to the rise registered in the first year of the Cajamarca professor’s presidency.

The investment withdrawal of 2022 could well be influenced by a more uncertain international scenario, especially by the evolution of inflation, which has reached levels not seen in decades throughout the developed world.

But Macera believes that “doing the additions and subtractions, the international context still very favorable for Peru, above all, due to the high price of metals”.

The expert believes that Castillo’s promises of constitutional reform may have dissuaded investors, as well as the appointment of some senior officials who are suspected of corruption or incompetence.

“Although it no longer seems that the promises of constitutional reform are going to materialize, if one looks at the panorama as a whole, perceives a distrust of investors that responds to internal factors,” says Macera.

A mining boom or a missed opportunity?

The mining and hydrocarbons sector is a critical sector for Peru and in 2019 it represented 12.2% of its GDP.

Much of its economy depends on metal exports

The mining sector experienced an estimated year-on-year growth of 9.6% in 2021, but again that figure responds largely to the huge bump of the previous year and between January and November 2021, mining production was 5% lower than that of the same period in 2019.

In a context of rising metal prices, with the price of copper on international markets at record levels, many observers fear that the country is missing the opportunity that the global trend to seek alternative energies to fossil fuels for which minerals that are abundant in Peru are required.

“There is a mining boom that should encourage investments to reach the country, but things are not going as expected because dialogue between the authorities and foreign companies does not flow“, says Hugo Ñopo, an analyst at the Grade research center.

image source, Getty Images Caption, Mining is a key sector for the Peruvian economy.

A report from the Peruvian Institute of Economy attributes the poor performance of the sector, still far from its pre-pandemic level, to the “intensification of social conflicts and the depletion of mineral resources in some areas due to the delay in new investments.”

Despite the fact that Castillo promised in the campaign that he would reach new agreements with the companies that exploit the mines so that they would benefit the communities, a recent report by the Ombudsman’s Office reported increase from the social conflicts throughout the country and Rolando Luque, attached to this organization, pointed out that “there is an extraordinary growth in the number of conflicts”.

Perhaps the most emblematic is the one that affects Las Bambas, in Chumbivilcas, one of the largest copper mines in the world, where local communities maintain a pulse with the Chinese company that exploits it, which has forced it to suspend its activity on several occasions.

A “stable” economy

Its evolution in recent years has made Peru an example of stability in a region populated by countries with unstable currencies and unbalanced public accounts.

Peru leads ahead of Chile and Colombia. the ranking of economic stability of Bloomberg, which measures different political, economic and social factors.

For Francke, this is a consequence of “the soundness of its public finances and economic policies” and not of the political situation in the country. The former minister believes that there are “inherited forces” that help things go well.

The country has sound public accounts. Its low fiscal deficit of 3.3% stands out in the Latin American context, despite the fact that the pandemic forced the mobilization of funds to apply measures to stimulate and support the economy.

Part of this effort was that of the Central Bank to curb fluctuations in the price of the sol, the national currency, which, although it suffered significant devaluations in the last two years, closed the week with its best price against the dollar since Castillo assumed the presidency and positioned as the second strongest currency in Latin America only behind the Brazilian real.

However, the fiscal margin of the State has not been used in far-reaching economic reforms that correct the shortcomings suffered by a large part of the population, especially in rural Peru.

Public finances have the resources to get closer to that goal, but for that an understanding with Congress and a political line are required, just what Castillo’s critics, and also some of the former members of his cabinet, have missed. until now.

A salary that is not enough

Far from the macroeconomic figures handled by the experts, there is what people perceive more directly in their day to day.

Critics of the economic model implemented in recent decades in Peru complain that economic growth has not translated into benefits for the population nor in a significant reduction of inequalities.

And, despite the fact that per capita income has been on a steep upward curve since the mid-1990s, Peru seems to have a long way to go in improving its public services and in the search for greater social cohesion, aspects pointed out by many analysts as one of the causes of Castillo’s unexpected electoral victory.

The pandemic has only made things worse.

According to the National Institute of Statistics and Informatics, the average income from work in the Lima metropolitan area was 1,639.5 soles (about US$440), which means a drop of 8.8% since the pandemic started.

In a country in which informality and low income mark the day-to-day life of many people, this has aggravated the difficulties for many in a context of inflation such as the current one.

image source, Chris Bouroncle/Getty Caption, Informality and low wages still affect many in Peru

More than one in five workers included in the report received a salary less than the legal minimum of 930 soles (US$250) and it can be assumed that the situation is even worse in the interior of the country, where informality tends to be higher than in Lima.

It is there that Castillo is most eagerly expected to fulfill the promise that he repeated in the campaign and that for now is not reflected in the figures: “no more poor in a rich country.”