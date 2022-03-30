Peru clings to its dream of going to Qatar 2022, will play the playoff and left Colombia and Chile out to see it on TV

2022-03-29

FINISHED MARKERS: Peru vs. Paraguay (2-0)

Ecuador vs. Argentina (1-1)

Venezuela vs Colombia (0-1)

Chile vs. Uruguay (0-1)

Bolivia vs. Brazil (0-4) THE QUALIFY ENDS: Peru got the last ticket for the playoff and will face Australia or the United Arab Emirates. The others classified by Conmebol are Brazil, Argentina, Uruguay and Ecuador. Colombia and Chile were left out, they fought until the last day, but they will have to watch the World Cup on TV. 90+3′ GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL from Ecuador, the tricolor team tied Argentina with a goal by Enner Valencia. 90+1′ GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL from Brazil, Richarlison scores his second of the night and the Cariocas already win 0-4.

79′ GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL from Uruguay, Luis Suarez ends all hopes of Chile to go to the World Cup.

66′ GOOOOOOOOOOOOOL from Brazil, Bruno Guimaraes scores the third and the Cariocas thrash Bolivia.

55′ The markers remain the same. Peru in the playoff against New Zealand or the Solomon Islands. THE FIRST HALF OF ALL MATCHES END: Peru is currently in the playoffs. 45+4′ GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL from Colombia, James Rodríguez from a penalty puts the coffee squad to win against Venezuela. Four. Five’ GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL from Brazil, Richarlison scores the second and the Cariocas win in a relaxed way against Bolivia.

43′ GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL from Peru, Yotún de tijereta marks the second and Peru is for now in the playoffs. 2-0 beat Paraguay.

30′ Chile and Colombia are being eliminated, in their matches the score remains 0-0. 25′ GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL from Argentina, Julián Álvarez scores the first for the albiceleste, who beat Ecuador 0-1.

24′ GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL from Brazil, Lucas Paquetá scores for the Cariocas against Bolivia. We are 0-1.

16′ He brushed the second Lapadula, another center he receives, this time from Yotún, but the striker did not touch. eleven’ Peru has started better, but Paraguay has been about to tie in the first one it has had. 9′ STICK! Peru has just been saved, error in the Inca exit, Ferreira steals, hits him and the ball crashes into the metal. 8′ This was the goal of Lapadula against Paraguay.

4′ GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL from Peru, Gianluca Lapula makes Lima explode, the striker took the ball inside the area after an extraordinary pass from Cueva and finished well. The ball hit the post and slipped.

two’ A victory for Peru qualifies it for the playoffs, Colombia and Chile expect a defeat for the Incas to be able to dream. 1′ All the games are already played. THE LAST DAY OF THE CONMEBOL QUALIFIES BEGINS! CONFIRMED LINEUPS: Peru

Ecuador: Galindez; Castle, Grove, Hincapié, Pervis; Gruezo, Caicedo, Franco, Ibarra; Silver, Estrada. Argentina