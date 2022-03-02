Peru: Crises besiege Pedro Castillo | International

The President of Peru, Pedro Castillo, visits the Amazon city of Puerto Maldonado (Peru). Presidency of Peru (Presidency of Peru EFE)

The continuous attacks and threats between the Executive and the Congress of Peru are like a pair of boxing opponents who have been grappling with each other since 2018. Consequently, citizens believe less and less in the institutions, the Parliament has a 82 % of disapproval and the president 63%, according to the Institute of Peruvian Studies. In the seven months that Castillo has been in government, the crisis is constant. In a new episode of this dynamic, the Minister of Transportation, Juan Silva, resigned on Monday night, while Congress debated a motion of censure against him for new fiscal investigations of rigged concessions. With Silva, there are already 30 ministers who have passed through the cabinets of the rural teacher.

Silva was one of the four survivors of the first government formed by President Pedro Castillo at the end of July when he took office. He remained in office despite the fact that since November the press had denounced that an interest manager peddled influences in favor of a company for the contract to build a bridge, for 61 million dollars. The concession violated state contracting rules and was annulled in January. However, since informal carriers are represented in Congress and Silva promoted regulations in his favor, the motions of censure against him did not prosper.

His time in government ended this Monday, after the Lima press published parts of the statement to the Public Prosecutor’s Office on Sunday. lobbyist Karelim Lopez. The businesswoman assured that Minister Silva was part of a network that rigged tenders, along with five congressmen from the Acción Popular party, the former secretary general of the presidency, Castillo’s nephews and the head of state himself, among others.

Castillo denied Sunday being part of an organized crime network and attacked the Public Ministry while opposition congressmen and the media called for the presidential vacancy, his resignation or his removal. “The Prosecutor’s Office would be part of a plot to destabilize the Government,” questioned the rural teacher and trade unionist. In addition, he asked that entity to continue the investigation and provide “objective explanations in the shortest possible time.” However, by law, the attorney general cannot investigate the president while he is in office.

Judge Zoraida Ávalos opened an investigation against Castillo in January, and the proceedings are progressing with the others involved, since the president can only be investigated at the end of his term -or if Congress makes a preliminary trial to withdraw his jurisdiction-. “We are investigating President Castillo for the issue of irregular (military) promotions, the Tarata Bridge and PetroPerú. In my resolution signed on January 4, there is a common denominator and it is Mrs. Karelim López,” commented prosecutor Ávalos in a television interview on Sunday night.

The parties that presented a motion for “permanent moral incapacity vacancy” against Castillo in December did not get enough votes for the issue to be admitted to debate in the plenary session of Congress, and are seeking signatures to raise the issue again. If they admit her, they don’t have the 87 votes needed to kick the president out. However, Hernando Guerra García, a parliamentarian from the Fujimori Popular Force, proposed on Monday that the issue be debated so that the president gives his version to Parliament about the investigations against him.

Join EL PAÍS to follow all the news and read without limits. subscribe

On another of the fronts that besiege the president, the subcommittee of constitutional accusations of Congress approved on Monday to investigate Castillo for the alleged crime of “treason against the fatherland”, one of the five reasons for which a president can be removed, of according to the Constitution. In addition, the opposition right still maintains that there was fraud in the elections, despite the fact that the Prosecutor’s Office and international observers demonstrated that they were carried out in accordance with the law. In Congress, a commission continues to investigate this alleged fraud among voices calling for his dismissal or presidential vacancy.

The threats led Castillo to give another turn to his government in February to restore relations with Cerrón and secure some votes and seats in case any motion against him prospers. Thus, he discarded four competent ministers with a clean political record, to incorporate cadres related to the leader of Peru Libre. Two of them are already causing him problems with Congress, which is calling for his resignation. These are the Minister of Health, a promoter of pseudoscience, and the Minister of Justice, who has 70 complaints of negligence as a prosecutor of a regional government, revealed the newspaper Trade.

On March 8, Prime Minister Aníbal Torres must request an investiture vote from Congress. The need for political survival of the leaders of the Executive and Congress could lead to a negotiation under the table, as has happened on previous occasions, with the argument of favoring “governability”. Whether it happens or not, Peru’s political instability shows no sign of stopping.

Subscribe here to newsletter of EL PAÍS America and receive all the informative keys of the current affairs of the region