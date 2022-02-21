Peru dollar price: exchange rate today, Sunday, February 20 | Dollars to soles | Today’s Dollar | SUNAT | TDEX | NMR | | ECONOMY

According to the criteria of Know more

The price of the dollar in Peru operates on the rise, erasing the losses of the day before while the crisis in Ukraine finds less and less light for a diplomatic solution.

The exchange rate operates at S/ 3,750, an advance of 0.61% compared to that of its last day, at S/ 3,727, according to data from the Central Reserve Bank of Peru (BCR).

So far this year, the greenback accumulates a decline of 6.03% compared to the last price of 2021, at S / 3,991.

During the day, the issuing entity sold US$ 14 million to a exchange rate average of S/ 3,750. In addition, it placed interest rate swaps for a term of nine months for S/ 50 million at an average rate of 4.44%.

The BCR It also placed fixed-rate currency swaps for S/ 200 million at six months, at an average rate of 0%.

“During the day the supply flow came from the off shore market, while the demand came from local banks generating positions; US$ 370 million were traded in the market at an average price of S/ 3,718″, pointed out Gianina Villavicencio, Manager of Foreign Exchange Brokerage at Renta 4 SAB Peru.

On the other hand, in the parallel market or the main exchange houses, the dollar it was bought at S/ 3,715 and sold at S/ 3,755, according to the portal quantumestaeldolar.pe.

Regionally, Latin American currencies and stocks were mixed on Friday after an initial decline in risk assets, although investors were starting to get nervous over developments in eastern Ukraine that are pitting Russia against Western powers.

According to Reuters, Moscow-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine announced Friday that they plan to evacuate populations from conflict regions to Russia, a surprising turn in the crisis that the West says could be used to justify a Russian invasion. of the Ukrainian territory.

The conflict zone in Ukraine experienced the heaviest artillery shelling in years on Friday, with the Kiev government and separatists trading accusations. Western countries have said they believe the bombardment, which began Thursday and intensified on its second day, is part of a pretext for a Russian invasion.

