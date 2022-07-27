Peru Dollar Price TODAY according to BCR, Tuesday, July 26

Today, Tuesday, July 26, the dollar in Peru closed the day with a new rise.

Next, meet the exchange rate in the interbank market and the price for sale in money changers and financial entities.

How much is the dollar today in Peru

This afternoon the exchange rate in Peru went from S/ 3,913 to S/ 3.92 at the interbank level, according to the Central Reserve Bank (BCR).

At this logout, the dollar price it rose around 0.17% in the Peruvian market.

Despite this rise, the BCR indicates that the price of the greenback is still 1.78% below what was registered at the end of 2021.

Dollar rises globally

This morning the index dollar rose 0.714% globally, according to a report by the Reuters agency.

Reuters indicates that the dollar remained strong on this day amid the expectations of operators for the next update of interest rates in the United States that would take place this Wednesday.

Investors maintained their concerns about the impact that this monetary policy adjustment will have on the United States Federal Reserve (Fed)which is expected to raise the interest rate by 75 basis points.

Following those expectations, the dollar reversed course after three sessions of consecutive falls as fears of a recession.

It is worth mentioning that this result occurs after the update of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to its growth projections for the global economy.

The IMF warns that global GDP growth is at risk due to factors such as the high inflation and the war in Ukraine, both of which could push the world economy into recession if left unchecked.

Dollar price for buying and selling

According to the platform, how much is the dollar.pe, the money changers they buy the dollar at S/ 3.90 and sell it at S/ 3.93 on average.

While in digital exchange houses, the green ticket is bought at approximately S / 3.90 and sold at about S / 3.94.

Furthermore, in the banks It is estimated that the purchase price of the dollar is between S/ 3.82 and S/ 3.90 and for sale it is between S/ 3.93 and S/ 4.