Peru, environmental emergency declared for three months: 6 thousand barrels of oil in the sea after the eruption of the volcano in Tonga

Environmental emergency in Peru, for three months. The government established it. Blame for the pollution resulting from the spillage of the sea, last January 15, of 6 thousand barrels of crude oil during the refueling operations of a refinery of the Spanish company Repsol off the coast of File. The relative decree, published today in the official newspaper El Peruano, defines the damage caused as “the worst ecological disaster happened in Lima in recent times “. The decree also contains the terms of application of an immediate action plan to minimize the damage to the environment of the geographical area concerned.

The decision was also adopted in response to a report submitted to the government by the Directorate General for Environmental Quality, according to which the dispersion of oil at sea “has had a significant impact oncoastal marine ecosystem with high biological diversity and hydrobiological resources ”, as well as represented“ a high risk for the public health of the population living in the area ”. Specifically, the accident occurred while the unloading operations of the tanker flying the Italian flag were in progress’Mare Doricum‘through the refinery’s underwater infrastructure The Pampilla, probably due to the rupture of a joint of the pipes lying on the bottom of the Pacific Ocean. For its part, Repsol argued that the cause of the incident may have been a marine consequence of the volcanic eruption that occurred in Tonga. Despite the distance of ten thousand kilometers, the damage caused by the tsunami following the eruption of the underwater volcano Hunga Tonga-Hunga Hàapai has in fact reached this point. It could have been precisely the shock force of the waves – which reached 15 meters high in the open sea – that caused the barrels of crude oil to fall into the water.

The containment measures envisaged for this type of incident were taken with a very serious delay for reasons that are now the subject of an investigation. But in the meantime a thick one black layer settled on one twenty beaches, according to the Environmental Assessment and Control Body (Oefa), while the National Service of State Protected Areas (Sernanp) reported the death of fish, birds, other animals and serious contamination of marine vegetation.