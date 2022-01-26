Peru: famous copy of Moche statue with giant phallus destroyed – Latin America

(ANSA) – LIMA, 25 JAN – The fiberglass replica of a ‘huaco’ (statue of the pre-Inca Moche culture), depicting a man with a huge penis of 1.5 meters, was set on fire and destroyed yesterday in Peru in Moche, a city in the Trujillo district, where it had been a destination for onlookers and tourists for a few weeks.



Promoted by Mayor César Fernández, the statue had already been attacked for the first time on January 5, when unknown people had damaged the tip of the penis, but it had been restored very quickly.



This time, however, the sabotage operation carried out during the night was more complex. Some people arrived by car, immobilized the two guards placed to protect the Mochica depiction in praise of fertility with the threat of guns. Others then poured gasoline on the sculpture and generated flames that destroyed it completely in a few minutes. Before disappearing, local media point out, the group left a banner with a threatening message addressed to the mayor: “Do not use our culture for your political ends”.



The Moche culture had its maximum splendor between the second century BC and the seventh century AD and is known, among other things, for its objects, in which red and cream prevail, many of which with evident erotic allusions. On the reason for this insistence in the representation of sexuality, the debate among scholars is still open. For the mayor Fernández, who assured that the statue will return to be placed together with other specimens, “in our Mochica culture this type of huacos did not represent eroticism, but the divinity of God.



Furthermore, sexuality should be seen as something normal and natural “. (ANSA).

