Peru: oil spill, Repsol asks for damages to Italian oil tanker – Mondo

The Spanish oil multinational Repsol considers that the cause of the spill into the sea of ​​thousands of barrels of crude oil off the coast of Lima, on January 15, was a “sudden movement” of the Mare Doricum, the Italian-flagged ship that transported it: it is as reported by the Efe news agency and the newspaper El País, citing sources close to the case. Reason why, add these two Spanish newspapers, the company has taken legal action aimed at claiming compensation for damages to the owners and the insurance company of the oil tanker, which was carrying out crude oil unloading operations at the La Pampilla refinery when the spill.

As specified by El País, Repsol is thinking of asking for a "multi-million dollar" compensation, even if the figure has not yet been specified. The owner of the Mare Doricum is Fratelli D'amico Armatori Spa, according to the company's website. The Spanish newspaper reports that Repsol's thesis is supported by a study carried out by the companies Inerco and Orbital Eos.