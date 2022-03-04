Peru participates in the planning conferences for the Panamax 2022 exercise

The Ministry of Defense of Peru has authorized the trip of a military delegation to the city of Miami, United States, to participate in the Media Planning Conference (MPC) and the Final Planning Conference (FPC) of the multinational exercise Panamax 2022.

The conference MPC takes place between February 28 and March 4, while the conference FPC It will take place between April 4 and 8, both in the city of Miami, State of Florida.

The United States Military Assistance and Consultative Group issued an invitation (Official Letter No. 008/MAAG/NAVSEC) to the Joint Command of the Peruvian Armed Forces for a Peruvian military delegation to participate in the indicated conferences, together with representations from other countries and the United States Southern Command. The costs of air transportation, round trip, accommodation and food will be borne by the government of the United States of America. The expenses of internal transportation and those that are carried out outside working hours will be assumed by the Ministry of Defense of Peru.

The Ministry of Defense considers Panamax as a “combined exercise of the highest level of training, framed in the concept of defense of common interests against new threats, as is the case of international terrorism, and that due to its complexity demands an elaborate activity of prior planning and coordination.

Conformation of the delegation

The Peruvian military delegation is made up of a representative of the Joint Command in the person of Colonel EP Luis Agustin Zevallos Torreswho has Colonel FAP as his alternate Julio Orlando Castro Boyona; two representatives of Peruvian Armywith lieutenant colonels EP Fernando Miguel Zuniga Maradiegue and Paolo Olano Mirandaas alternates are the lieutenant colonels EP Nilton Eduardo Juarez Jimenez and Jose Luis Azabache Peralta.

Also, three representatives of the Peruvian Navywith the captain of the ship Ricardo Romano Devoto Gagliardicommander Jorge Fernando Bianchi Alvarez and frigate captain Jose Luis Ibanez Valenciawhile the alternates are the ship’s captain Enrique Tapia Melendezcommander Nelson Hussein Pinzas Vargas and frigate captain Jose Antonio Urquiaga Flores.

They are joined by two representatives of the Air Force from Peruwith the FAP commander Piero Maximiliano Martinez Herreroh commander FAP Ismael Aldo Lopez Hermosabeing the substitutes the FAP commanders Orlando David Johnson Contreras and Juan Manuel Pozo Garcia.