Peru, they buy a dog but discover that it was a fox

There history that we are about to tell you comes straight from Peru and is truly incredible. Just a few months ago, Mrs. Maribel Sotelo decided to please her son who had long wanted to take care of a puppy dog. As often happens in the country, the family opted for the clandestine market, from where they brought home what everyone thought was a lively little furry bear.

Purchased for around $ 13, the animal was passed off as a purebred dog: “it resembled a wolfhound”, Reports LaZampa.it according to what is learned from Reuters. And at first, it seemed that everything was going normally: the puppy was growing up healthy and friendly, interacting with the other four legs without any problem. But over time, the canine features gradually gave way to those of a fox.

The doubt becomes more and more pressing until there is no more room for perplexity: other than wolf dog, the seller has given Mrs. Sotelo a Andean fox. And soon he revealed all of his own predatory instincts against chickens, guinea pigs, ducks and other neighborhood animals. From a cute little furry dog, Ran-Ran has thus become the nightmare of the neighborhood and of Maribel herself, called to compensate those who suffered damage due to her fox.

At least this happened as long as the lady was able to control the movements of the animal which, in the end, she managed to run away. Wanted by police and National Forest and Wildlife Service operators, Ran-Ran is still on the loose. A story that puzzles above all because it highlights the widespread practice of capturing wild animals to resell them illegally to unsuspecting citizens.

The aftermath, both for animals and for humans, can be very dangerous in terms of safety and protection of the species. Therefore, the penalties provided for (from three to five years of imprisonment) for those operating in the clandestine trade in animals seem to be worth little.