Peru vs. Australia or the United Arab Emirates for the playoff to Qatar 2022: when and where it will be played and possible rival in the playoff | CONMEBOL vs. ASIAN 2022 | FIFA World Cup Qualifying | VIDEO | RMMD | DTBN | SPORT-TOTAL

This Tuesday, March 29, the Qatar 2022 Qualifying in South America and the team that will play the playoffs on their way to the World Cup is already known: Peru . The ‘Bicolor’ managed to win against Paraguay at the National Stadium in Lima and secured fifth place in the standings, a position that grants a direct ticket to the playoffs. Therefore, you know when, where and against which country this vital commitment will be played.

WHEN WILL THE WORLD CUP PLAY BACK? DATES

The only match of the playoff between the teams of the different confederations will be played on June 13 of this year.

WHERE WILL THE PLAYBACK BE PLAYED?

The commitment will be played in Qatar.

WHO WOULD BE PERU’S RIVAL IN THE REPEAT?

In November last year, FIFA held the draw to publicize the playoff matches between the confederations of AFC (Asia), CONCACAF, CONMEBOL and OFC (Oceania). In said event, it was stipulated that the South American team will duel with a team from Asia.

Australia has the first option to be Peru’s rival in the Qatar 2022 World Cup playoff. The ‘Socceroos’ secured third place in Group B of the Asian Qualifiers despite losing 2-0 to Japan on the penultimate date, since they have 15 points and are unattainable for Oman, fourth with 11 units.

In Group A, for its part, the one that took third place is the United Arab Emirates with 12 points. Behind were Iraq (9), Syria (6) and Lebanon (6). The UAE defeated already qualified South Korea 1-0 on the final day.

In short, Australia will collide with the United Arab Emirates to play a preliminary phase and define Conmebol’s rival in the playoff to the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

WHEN DOES THE QATAR 2022 WORLD CUP BEGIN?

The Qatar 2022 World Cup will start on November 21 and end on December 18.

WHAT ARE THE VENUES OF THE QATAR 2022 WORLD CUP

We present the venues where it will host all the matches of the 2022 Qatar World Cup.

Rayan : Khalifa International Stadium, Qatar Foundation Stadium and Ahmed bin Ali Stadium.

: Khalifa International Stadium, Qatar Foundation Stadium and Ahmed bin Ali Stadium. jor : Al Bayt Stadium

: Al Bayt Stadium lusail : Lusail Iconic Stadium

: Lusail Iconic Stadium Doha : Ras Abu Aboud Stadium and Al Thumama Stadium

: Ras Abu Aboud Stadium and Al Thumama Stadium Al-Wakrah : Al Janoub Stadium

