Peru vs. Paraguay: Gian Marco, Daniela Darcourt and more celebrities celebrated the victory

Two goals marked the triumph of Peru against Paraguay this Tuesday, March 29. The victory aroused enthusiasm in all the fans of the Peruvian team, who eagerly await the playoffs to ensure qualification for the World Cup Qatar 2022among which national figures of music and television stood out.

The singer Daniela Darcourt, who had the honor of singing our country’s anthem before the start of the game, dedicated a few words to the bicolor from her Instagram account. “It hurts whoever hurts, the red-and-white IS THE BLANQUIRROJA,” she wrote in the legend that she accompanies some photos of the sauce boat wearing the shirt.

“Ladies and gentlemen, we are the best fans in the world… Let’s keep vibrating and encouraging our boys until the end of days! Up Peru!”, the singer concluded.

Gian Marco’s poem

The singer Gian Marco, for his part, dedicated some verses to our selection. Also from his Instagram account, the interpreter of hits like “I would lie to you” and “Mandarina” shared a poem in which he celebrated Peru’s victory.

“Only ninety minutes / were enough to realize / that the power of the people encourages / and their song bears fruit,” was the first stanza of his composition, which accompanies a photograph of the Peruvian team.

Then, Gian Marco concluded: “Our team and attributes / have left a mark on us / no one disembarks us / from this red-and-white illusion / none of them loosens / rowing the boat together”.

Cristian Rivero and Ezio Oliva encourage

Other celebrities from Peruvian music and television who encouraged our team after winning the match against Paraguay were the driver Christian Rivero and the singer Ezio Olivawho from their respective social networks dedicated a few words to him.

Oliva wrote in the description of his photo of the fans at the National Stadium: “Thank you, dear team, for today at the National. With you in the good times, but especially in the bad times. Getting closer to the World Cup! I love you Peru”.

Meanwhile, Rivero took the opportunity to remember Peru’s passage through the World Cup in Russia with an image in which he himself appears together with Peruvian fans in a stadium in the Eurasian country.

“This was in Russia and the emotion was indescribable. I hope we are in Qatar. And the best fans in the world are with their team. Come on, Peru, damn it!” he wrote in the description.

Maju Mantilla and Tula Rodríguez support Peru

The hosts of “On everyone’s lips”, tula rodriguez and Maju Mantilla, also took a moment to encourage the Peruvian team in their match against the Paraguayan team. For them, the bicolor gave us one more reason to remain hopeful against the World Cup Qatar 2022.

Mantilla, for example, was grateful in a post on her Instagram account where she appears with the red-and-white background. “Peru from my heart. Thank you, thank you, thank you guys,” said the presenter.

Likewise, Tula Rodríguez shared video clips in her Instagram stories, in which she recorded the goals of Peru vs. Paraguay with the theme “Contigo Perú” as background music.

“We won, family! Happy, up, Peru, the best,” she shouted excitedly in some images where you can see that she is surrounded by her family. Previously, in a publication, she had said that she and her father would be encouraging the team during the game that finally gave us a new victory.

OUR PODCASTS

I understood that reference

EER 3×22 Season finale: our ranking of the year, why we watch series and movies and goodbye

The year is over and so is the third season of the podcast. We started by doing an exercise in series and movie buff nostalgia; then we comment on what our favorite productions of the year are; and finally, the “may the force be with you” moment. It has been a great trip.