Peru vs. Paraguay referee | Fernando Rapallini | A not very happy memory: Who is the referee chosen for Peru vs. Paraguay in Lima? | Qatar 2022 | March 29, 2022| playoff | SPORTS

After a setback in Montevideo, with controversy included, the peruvian national team seeks to turn the page and burn its last cartridge in Lima, before Paraguaythat already eliminated, will come to the field of the National to face the last date of these exciting qualifiers.

The slogan of the Peruvian team is unique, because it depends on itself. Getting the three points on the last date at home assures us the place in the continental playoffs, against a still unknown rival.

Within the framework of this important meeting, it is important to know who will dispense justice during the meeting. The person designated to arbitrate this game of great significance is the Argentine fernando rapalliniof whom we do not have perhaps the best memory.

Who is Fernando Rapallini?

Obviously we are not talking about some past encounter with a disastrous performance by the referee, as has happened to us on some occasions, but because of the performance and the process of the match.

And it is that rapallini He was the appointed referee for the match between Peru and Brazil, in the group stage of the Copa América 2019, where the red-and-white fell by a devastating 5-0 against.

The team was not found in that match and fell ugly against the locals, although, later it came to recover and reached the final of that tournament, which played against the same rival. 2019 is not entirely a bitter memory.

Peru needs to add three to sign their presence in the continental playoffs. The match will take place this Tuesday, March 29 at the National Stadium in Lima at 6:30 p.m., Peruvian time.

