Peru vs Paraguay: result of the match for Qualifying Qatar 2022 | Peru qualified for the World Cup playoff after beating Paraguay 2-0 in the Qatar 2022 Qualifiers | SPORTS

Peru vs. Paraguay ONLINE LIVE | LIVE follows the game for matchday 18 of the Qualifiers heading to Qatar 2022, this Tuesday March 29 from 6:30 pm (Peruvian time) and 8:30 pm (Paraguayan time). The transmission of one of today’s most attractive matches will be in charge of Latin, Movistar Sports and Tigo Sports Paraguay. To watch football live like this match, you have different alternatives for streaming service and TV channels.

The selection of Peru will play a transcendental match at home against Paraguay, in which the option of ensuring their presence in the playoffs will be played to continue fighting to qualify for the World Cup in Qatar. Follow minute by minute, statistics, incidents, goals, interviews and results of the match that will be played at the National Stadium in Lima.

Peru vs. Paraguay: match line-ups

Peru vs. Paraguay LIVE via Latina: transmission minute by minute

At what time is Peru vs. Paraguay?

Mexico: 5:30 p.m.

Peru, Colombia and Ecuador: 6:30 pm

Bolivia and Venezuela: 7:30 p.m.

Paraguay, Chile, Argentina, Uruguay and Brazil: 8:30 pm

Spain: 0:30 (Wednesday, March 30)

Peru vs. Paraguay: match channels and how to watch on TV

Peru vs. Paraguay will be one of the most attractive duels of the Qualifying round for Qatar 2022. The confrontation will take place at the National Stadium in Lima and will be broadcast to Mexico by Sky HD and Blue To Go Video Everywhere. In Peru, the contest can be seen on Movistar Deportes, Movistar Play and Latina, while in Paraguay, the channel with the rights is Tigo Sports Paraguay.

Peru vs. Paraguay: decisive duel for the ‘Blanquirroja’

The defeat at the hands of Uruguay in Montevideo is now a thing of the past. It was a 1-0 in the Centenario, which perhaps could have ended with a tie at one. This, after the controversy shortly after the end, in which the referee Anderson Daronco did not validate a play as a goal after a long distance shot by Miguel Trauco.

With this result, the “Blanquirroja” was left without the option of going to the World Cup directly, but has the alternative of the playoff. The objective will be achieved if the Guarani are beaten, beyond what Colombia and Chile, the other two candidates, can do.

In the table, the Peruvian team is fifth with 21 points, above Colombia (20) and Chile (19), which will face Venezuela and Uruguay, respectively,

For the match against Paraguay, the only confirmed loss is that of André Carrillo. The ‘Culebra’ injured his left knee on Thursday in Montevideo and was ruled out. Information from the Peruvian Football Federation says that the diagnosis is a sprain.

“It’s going to be hard and difficult, but we have to work on it and have a lot of calm”declared Edison Flores for FPF Play. It is worth saying that ‘Orejas’ is one of Gareca’s options to occupy Carrillo’s position.

Peru vs. Paraguay: the ‘Albirroja’ wants to surprise

Paraguay (8th with 16 units) comes from defeating Ecuador 3-1 and, with that, they were very happy. Of course, nothing can erase the discreet campaign so far, with just three wins, seven draws and seven falls, and no chance of reaching Qatar 2022.

“It is a new opportunity that we have to show where we stand. The other day we played a very good game against Ecuador, a team that needed a point to go to the World Cup, and now the situation is the same”said the Paraguayan coach, Guillermo Barros Schelotto.

Peru vs. Paraguay: last 10 meetings

Peru 3-3 Paraguay | 2021 | America Cup

Paraguay 2-2 Peru | 2020 | playoffs

Peru 1-0 Paraguay | 2019 | Friendly

Peru 1-0 Paraguay | 2017 | Friendly

Paraguay 1-4 Peru | 2016 | playoffs

Peru 1-0 Paraguay | 2015 | playoffs

Peru 2-0 Paraguay | 2015 | America Cup

Peru 2-1 Paraguay | 2014 | Friendly

Paraguay 2-1 Peru | 2014 | Friendly

Paraguay 1-0 Peru | 2012 | playoffs

Peru vs. Paraguay: probable alignments

Peru: Pedro Gallese, Luis Advíncula, Carlos Zambrano, Alexander Callens, Miguel Trauco, Renato Tapia, Sergio Peña, Edison Flores, Christian Cueva, Yoshimar Yotún and Gianluca Lapadula. DT: Ricardo Gareca.

Paraguay: Antony Silva, Robert Rojas, Iván Alonso, Omar Alderete, Fabian Balbuena, Richard Sánchez, Oscar Romero, Andrés Cubas, Richard Ortiz, Julio Enciso and Ángel Romero. DT: Guillermo Barros Schelotto.