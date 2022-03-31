Peru vs. Paraguay | Ricardo Gareca, the person responsible for the country embracing itself like few times in its history | Peru to the playoffs Qualifying Qatar 2022 | SPORT-TOTAL

According to the criteria of Know more

until Ricardo Gareca arrived in the country, with his look of guns and roses and his unprecedented faith in the Peruvian soccer player, we were a selection of losers. How hard it was. At least two generations were torn between the blurred memory of having qualified Spain and the tortuous rosary that was playing a Qualifiers with the imminent condemnation that we were going to lose it. Between 1982 and Russia 2018, the Peruvian team played nine qualifiers, three times was last in South America and buried the national self-esteem deep in the graveyard.

Directing Peru then was, rather, exhuming it, and making it win a Qualifiers to go to the World Cup, an exercise in transformation only comparable to a miracle of Jesus. That work, almost always balanced, silent, without pyrotechnics, is being done by Ricardo Gareca and his team twice already.

If the playoff next June goes to Qatar, there will be a lack of places in Peru to raise statues for him.

***

It will be impossible to know, historians could confirm it, but only San Martín crossing the mountain range to proclaim Independence exceeds the patriotic fervor that the Peruvian national team coach has aroused in the country. His family, who was last night in the black box of the National Stadium, and who later went down to the field to hug him, while people were walking the 45 blocks of Arequipa Avenue towards their homes, has witnessed the unanimity with the that Peru, broken on all sides, suddenly coincides in the same place, under the same affection and with the only possible intention that should be replicated so much: to make its team —that is, its flag— better than the rival at point of what he knows —step on, touch, compete—, improve his status at a continental level —fifth in a Qualifiers, above Colombia, Chile, Paraguay, Venezuela and Bolivia, which is not little— and that, I suspect that this is what More importantly, win what you set out to do. It’s nice to say that Peru plays nice, but it’s nicer to say that it can win for that reason. Ricardo Gareca knows this: he led Peru 94 games, won 38, tied 22 and lost 34. His team scored 119 goals, conceded 108 and added 136 points, with an effectiveness of 48.23%.

Because although I am here to vindicate him and thank him, Ricardo Gareca is not a messiah of speech. Do not win. And in June he has to win again.

***

Last night the children slept with their t-shirts and with that same one, they went to school today. Last night small wineries near the stadium sold out of their beer stocks. Last night Vikings of all stripes changed the hands of the clock and made midnight always afternoon. Last night thousands of young people confirmed, through their backs, that now we are more Zambranos than Sergios Ramos, more Cuevas than Cristianos, more Lapadulas than Messis. Last night, while the city couldn’t —didn’t want to— sleep, hundreds of businessmen did accounts, sought contact with their exclusive banking advisors, wrote their plans in Evernote, about the economic impact that this 2-0 result will have on the country over Paraguay, until the playoff rival touches us. Last night Gamarra did not rest. Last night marathon It should have been open 24 hours. And if last night a holiday was declared for today, at least 45,000 people would be happy tomorrow, in a state of boiling, feeling proud to be Peruvians even though everything else tells them no, that pride is ephemeral, that it doesn’t matter. , that everything else will not change.

Last night, however, the most important thing was that in this difficult country to live in, we were able, for at least 90 minutes, to do something so simple and so impossible in all the other episodes of republican life: hug each other. Look at us with strangers and hug us. Look at us in the house and hug us. Look at the sky and feel that we are hugging it.

I understand that the new conditions of a future contract for the national team coach will not be enough to pay off the unpayable. We are not going to be able to approach a figure that can pay for this happiness, Gareca Mr. Know nothing more, that we are going to try it.

